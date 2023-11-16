Kobi Yamada's Book "What Do You Do With an Idea" Turns 10!

"I'm a big believer that ideas are one of the big tools we have to affect the world. It's very important to have ideas because the world is shaped by ideas. Everything you see around you was once an idea," says author Kobi Yamada. Post this

"What Do You Do With an Idea?" follows the story of a single idea, and the child that brings it to life. As the child's confidence grows, so does his idea. The children's book shares the timeless message that no matter how big or scary an idea may seem, if given the space to grow, it may just surprise you by what it becomes.

"I think in many ways, I didn't write 'What Do You Do With An Idea?' as much as the story chose me," says author Kobi Yamada. "I've always felt deeply honored that the inspiration for the book woke me up one morning and wanted me to share it with the world." This anniversary edition is not just a book but a celebration of the decade of hearts touched and lives inspired by the message of the tale.

"I'm a big believer that ideas are one of the big tools we have to affect the world," says Yamada. "It's very important to have ideas because the world is shaped by ideas. Everything you see around you was once an idea."

Compendium hopes that the 10th anniversary edition of "What Do You Do With an Idea?" encourages readers of all ages to remember that no matter how big or small, your ideas are worth sharing with the world, and only you have the power to do so. The 10th anniversary edition of "What Do You Do With an Idea?" is available now on live-inspired.com and Amazon.

About Compendium, Inc.:

Since 1985, Compendium has turned everyday items into extraordinary gifts, and everyday occasions into memorable events. The Seattle-based company creatively combines fresh, vibrant designs with thoughtful and inspiring words to create gift books, journals, greeting cards, stationery and desk accessories sold online and in thousands of specialty gift stores nationwide. Their products celebrate the best parts of the human spirit and highlight what it truly means to live inspired. For more information about Compendium, visit their website at live-inspired.com.

Media Contact

Angeline Candido, Compendium, 1 (800) 914-3327, [email protected], https://live-inspired.com/

SOURCE Kobi Yamada