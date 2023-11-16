Kobi Yamada's Book "What Do You Do With an Idea" Turns 10!

New York Times bestselling book celebrates a decade of inspiration. Since release, this book has sold over 2 million copies, translated into 23 languages and been adapted into a symphony, dance performance, and a film.
SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compendium is excited to release the 10th anniversary edition of "What Do You Do With an Idea" in November 2023. This title is written by New York Times bestselling author Kobi Yamada and illustrated by Mae Besom. This book shows readers the possibility of what one idea can become if given the opportunity to grow.
This title is the first of three in the "What Do You Do With…" series, and over the course of its 10 years on the shelves, it has acquired many awards, including the gold medal of the Independent Publishers Award, the Washington State Book Award, and the Moonbeam Children's Book Award.
"What Do You Do With an Idea?" follows the story of a single idea, and the child that brings it to life. As the child's confidence grows, so does his idea. The children's book shares the timeless message that no matter how big or scary an idea may seem, if given the space to grow, it may just surprise you by what it becomes.
"I think in many ways, I didn't write 'What Do You Do With An Idea?' as much as the story chose me," says author Kobi Yamada. "I've always felt deeply honored that the inspiration for the book woke me up one morning and wanted me to share it with the world." This anniversary edition is not just a book but a celebration of the decade of hearts touched and lives inspired by the message of the tale.
"I'm a big believer that ideas are one of the big tools we have to affect the world," says Yamada. "It's very important to have ideas because the world is shaped by ideas. Everything you see around you was once an idea."
Compendium hopes that the 10th anniversary edition of "What Do You Do With an Idea?" encourages readers of all ages to remember that no matter how big or small, your ideas are worth sharing with the world, and only you have the power to do so. The 10th anniversary edition of "What Do You Do With an Idea?" is available now on live-inspired.com and Amazon.
About Compendium, Inc.:
Since 1985, Compendium has turned everyday items into extraordinary gifts, and everyday occasions into memorable events. The Seattle-based company creatively combines fresh, vibrant designs with thoughtful and inspiring words to create gift books, journals, greeting cards, stationery and desk accessories sold online and in thousands of specialty gift stores nationwide. Their products celebrate the best parts of the human spirit and highlight what it truly means to live inspired. For more information about Compendium, visit their website at live-inspired.com.
Media Contact
Angeline Candido, Compendium, 1 (800) 914-3327, [email protected], https://live-inspired.com/
SOURCE Kobi Yamada
Share this article