Kode Law Files Lawsuit Alleging Seattle Property Manager Ignored Safety Laws, Causing Catastrophic Injuries

In the Ramos v. Renters Warehouse Washington, LLC, et al., the Complaint alleges:

Vito Labellarte, the owner of the property, and his hired property management company, Renters Warehouse, knew that this law applied to this property;

Each of them had previously registered at least one other Seattle property with RRIO; and

Yet, neither registered the subject property until after the incident.

According to the filing, Ramos was an invited guest that entered her friend's home on September 10, 2022, and attempted to use the bathroom. The bathroom door was positioned directly beside an unlatched, unmarked basement door. The basement door opened away from one's body directly over a steep stairwell, with no landing to step onto, no handrail at the top or a guardrail. When Ramos opened the door and stepped in, thinking she was entering the bathroom, she plummeted to the bottom with no way to catch herself. Ramos fell down approximately 12 stairs and came to a rest against the exposed stone and concrete wall with her face in a pool of blood. She suffered catastrophic injuries requiring emergency spinal fusion surgery, extensive hospitalization, and continues to live with severe neurological impairments even today.

"This incident was no freak accident—it was a predictable result of a complete failure in property management oversight," said attorney Preet Kode. "Seattle created RRIO to stop exactly this type of preventable tragedy. Renters Warehouse, the expert in the field, ignored those safety requirements, and our client paid the price."

Renters Warehouse is a nationwide property management company that is operated and controlled by a Delaware limited liability company called RW OpCo, LLC. RW OpCo, LLC is owned and controlled by GA Technologies USA Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of tech giant, GA Technologies Co., Ltd., a publicly traded Japanese corporation (TSE: 3491).

