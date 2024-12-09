Kodiak Partners with Kognic to Enhance Reliability and Performance of AI Pipelines for Autonomous Trucking

"Kognic's high-quality data labeling capabilities have helped Kodiak further enhance our AI models, which are critical for the safe deployment of our autonomous trucking technology in real-world environments," said Andreas Wendel, CTO, Kodiak Robotics. Post this

Kognic provides the industry's most productive annotation platform for sensor-fusion data in performance-critical, AI applications such as autonomous driving. Kognic's annotation platform optimizes datasets by merging sensor data from radar, LiDAR and cameras via intuitive interfaces for visualizing complex objects and sequences. Kognic's solution has become a core toolset for autonomous vehicle developers, and is currently being used by technology leaders such as Qualcomm, Bosch, Continental and Zenseact, which provide systems that power vehicles for global OEMs such as BMW and Volvo Cars.

"We are honored to have been selected to support Kodiak, the trusted leader in autonomous ground transportation," said Daniel Langkilde, CEO and Co-Founder at Kognic. "We believe that the key to deploying trusted and high-performing perception systems lies in the ability to more effectively understand and visualize data labels. Our collaboration is focused on optimizing and improving the efficiency of Kodiak's annotation pipelines, and we look forward to supporting their progress every step of the way."

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation committed to a safer and more efficient future for all. The company is developing an industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology stack purpose-built for driverless trucking applications. The company delivers freight daily for its customers across the South using its autonomous technology. In May, Kodiak became the first autonomous trucking company to complete a fully driverless delivery in West Texas's Permian Basin. Kodiak also leverages its commercial self-driving software to develop, test and deploy autonomous capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai, and on LinkedIn and Twitter. You can find the company press kit HERE.

About Kognic

Founded in 2018 by pioneering engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on the most challenging area in Machine Learning: the quest to help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's annotation platform for sensor-fusion data is a critical solution in industries such as Automotive and Robotics that demand trusted, high-performance datasets for AI applications. Kognic is headquartered in Sweden with teams in Germany, Eastern Europe, the USA, Japan and China serving global enterprise customers. For more information, please visit https://www.kognic.com/.

Media Contact

Steven Spieczny, Kognic, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.kognic.com/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE Kognic; Kognic