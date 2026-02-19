Kodiak Solutions announces winners of its fifth-annual Revenue Cycle Awards for hospitals and health systems

Health systems across the country recognized by Kodiak Solutions for excellence across eight revenue cycle KPIs during a challenging year for RCM leaders.
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kodiak Solutions is excited to reveal the winners of Kodiak's fifth-annual Revenue Cycle Awards. The awards recognize excellence in healthcare revenue cycle operations and are based on an organization's performance on eight of Kodiak's Revenue Cycle KPI metrics.
"To excel at revenue cycle management in 2025, health systems needed to continuously adapt to new practices by insurance companies designed to deny or delay payments," said Matt Szaflarski, Kodiak's Vice President, Revenue Cycle Intelligence. "The health systems recognized by the Revenue Cycle Awards were quick to recognize these tactics, nimble in response and measured their efficacy against Kodiak's national benchmarks."
About the Awards
The Revenue Cycle Awards recognized health system revenue cycle management departments in multiple categories.
The Top Revenue Cycle Award recognized organizations for their overall performance on eight revenue cycle KPIs as tracked by Kodiak Solutions' Revenue Cycle Intelligence products. Organizations were scored using Kodiak's Revenue Cycle Index Score, which aggregates eight revenue cycle KPIs (listed below) to create a score indicating overall revenue cycle performance within the past 12 months.
The winners include:
Top Performing Revenue Cycle:
- Orlando Health
- Scripps Health
- Baylor Scott White-Central Texas
- Cottage Health
- Banner Health
- Froedtert/Thedacare
Excellence in Accounts Receivable Management:
- Aspirus Health
- Orlando Health
- Baylor Scott White-Central Texas
Excellence in Denials Management:
- UnityPoint Health
- Baptist Health KY & IN
- Scripps Health
- HonorHealth
Excellence in Patient Financial Experience:
- Orlando Health
- Banner Health
- Adventist Health System West
Most Improved:
- Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)
The eight revenue cycle KPIs that were considered for the awards are:
- Bad debt as a percentage of gross patient service revenue
- Credit days
- DNFB (discharged not final billed) days
- Final denial write-offs
- Point of service cash collections
- Six-month lagged cash to net revenue
- True A/R (accounts receivable) greater than 90 days
- True A/R days
"Congratulations to the winners, and to all the revenue cycle departments that made great improvements in 2025," Szaflarski said. "Everyone in revenue cycle management is facing challenging times in 2026 and beyond as our industry grapples with major policy changes that will likely increase the number of patients who need care but don't have health insurance."
To learn more about the data and insights Kodiak Solutions can provide to benchmark your revenue cycle performance, contact Szaflarski at (463) 270-8123.
About Kodiak Solutions
Kodiak Solutions is a leading technology and tech-enabled services company that simplifies complex business problems for healthcare provider organizations. Over the past two decades, our team created and developed our proprietary net revenue reporting solution, Revenue Cycle Analytics. Kodiak also provides a broad suite of software and services in support of CFOs looking for solutions in financial reporting, reimbursement, revenue cycle, risk and compliance, and unclaimed property. Kodiak's 450 employees engage with more than 2,300 hospitals and 350,000 practice-based physicians, across all 50 states, and serve as the unclaimed property outsourcing provider of choice for more than 2,000 companies. To learn more, visit Kodiak's website.
For Media:
Vince Galloro
(312) 625-2137
Media Contact
Vince Galloro, On behalf of Kodiak Solutions, 1 (312) 625-2137, [email protected], https://kodiaksolutions.io/
SOURCE Kodiak Solutions
