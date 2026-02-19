Kodiak Solutions announces winners of its fifth-annual Revenue Cycle Awards for hospitals and health systems

"Everyone in revenue cycle management is facing challenging times in 2026 and beyond as our industry grapples with major policy changes that will likely increase the number of patients who need care but don't have health insurance." -- Matt Szaflarski, VP, Kodiak Solutions Post this

About the Awards

The Revenue Cycle Awards recognized health system revenue cycle management departments in multiple categories.

The Top Revenue Cycle Award recognized organizations for their overall performance on eight revenue cycle KPIs as tracked by Kodiak Solutions' Revenue Cycle Intelligence products. Organizations were scored using Kodiak's Revenue Cycle Index Score, which aggregates eight revenue cycle KPIs (listed below) to create a score indicating overall revenue cycle performance within the past 12 months.

The winners include:

Top Performing Revenue Cycle:

Orlando Health

Scripps Health

Baylor Scott White-Central Texas

Cottage Health

Banner Health

Froedtert/Thedacare

Excellence in Accounts Receivable Management:

Aspirus Health

Orlando Health

Baylor Scott White-Central Texas

Excellence in Denials Management:

UnityPoint Health

Baptist Health KY & IN

Scripps Health

HonorHealth

Excellence in Patient Financial Experience:

Orlando Health

Banner Health

Adventist Health System West

Most Improved:

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)

The eight revenue cycle KPIs that were considered for the awards are:

Bad debt as a percentage of gross patient service revenue

Credit days

DNFB (discharged not final billed) days

Final denial write-offs

Point of service cash collections

Six-month lagged cash to net revenue

True A/R (accounts receivable) greater than 90 days

True A/R days

"Congratulations to the winners, and to all the revenue cycle departments that made great improvements in 2025," Szaflarski said. "Everyone in revenue cycle management is facing challenging times in 2026 and beyond as our industry grapples with major policy changes that will likely increase the number of patients who need care but don't have health insurance."

To learn more about the data and insights Kodiak Solutions can provide to benchmark your revenue cycle performance, contact Szaflarski at (463) 270-8123.

About Kodiak Solutions

Kodiak Solutions is a leading technology and tech-enabled services company that simplifies complex business problems for healthcare provider organizations. Over the past two decades, our team created and developed our proprietary net revenue reporting solution, Revenue Cycle Analytics. Kodiak also provides a broad suite of software and services in support of CFOs looking for solutions in financial reporting, reimbursement, revenue cycle, risk and compliance, and unclaimed property. Kodiak's 450 employees engage with more than 2,300 hospitals and 350,000 practice-based physicians, across all 50 states, and serve as the unclaimed property outsourcing provider of choice for more than 2,000 companies. To learn more, visit Kodiak's website.

