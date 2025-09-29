Kodiak Solutions hires Sarah Haines as Chief Financial Officer

"Sarah has both deep and wide experience as a company finance leader that fits the needs of Kodiak well, having worked in enterprise software and healthcare." -- Kodiak Solutions CEO Derek Bang Post this

Haines joins Kodiak Solutions from Paycor, Inc., a provider of cloud-based human capital management software. Haines joined Paycor in February 2020 as Vice President and Controller, and later was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Before Paycor, Haines was Vice President and Controller at Health Carousel, LLC, a healthcare workforce solutions company. Haines began her career in public accounting with Ernst & Young LLP and then worked for Totes Isotoner Corp.

Haines earned a Master of Business Administration in accounting and an undergraduate degree in accounting and international business from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

Kodiak Solutions is a leading technology and tech-enabled services company that simplifies complex business problems for healthcare provider organizations. For nearly two decades as a part of Crowe LLP, Kodiak created and developed our proprietary net revenue reporting solution, Revenue Cycle Analytics. Kodiak also provides a broad suite of software and services in support of CFOs looking for solutions in financial reporting, reimbursement, revenue cycle, risk and compliance, and unclaimed property. Kodiak's 450 employees engage with more than 2,200 hospitals and 350,000 practice-based physicians, across all 50 states, and serve as the unclaimed property outsourcing provider of choice for more than 2,000 companies. To learn more, visit our website.

