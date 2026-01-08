Kodiak Solutions hires Victoria Dames to lead product development

"Victoria is a dynamic product leader who has a demonstrated ability to discern the needs of product users and translate those insights into developing products that serve healthcare providers." -- Ankit Sharma Post this

"Victoria is a dynamic product leader who has a demonstrated ability to discern the needs of product users and translate those insights into developing products that serve healthcare providers," Sharma said. "She also brings terrific communication skills that will enable her to collaborate closely with colleagues from engineering, marketing and sales departments to drive product innovation and successful launches."

Dames joins Kodiak Solutions from Experian Health, where she worked as Vice President of Product Management. Since 2016, she oversaw core products across patient access, collections, patient identity and care management. Prior to that role, she was a product management leader for Experian Marketing Services and Merkle, after starting her career as a software engineer.

Dames earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Loyola University Chicago and a master's degree in Business Information Technology from DePaul University. She also completed the Postgraduate Program in Artificial Intelligence for Leaders at the Texas McCombs School of Business

Kodiak Solutions is a leading technology and tech-enabled services company that simplifies complex business problems for healthcare provider organizations. Over the past two decades, our team created and developed our proprietary net revenue reporting solution, Revenue Cycle Analytics. Kodiak also provides a broad suite of software and services in support of CFOs looking for solutions in financial reporting, reimbursement, revenue cycle, risk and compliance, and unclaimed property. Kodiak's 450 employees engage with more than 2,300 hospitals and 350,000 practice-based physicians, across all 50 states, and serve as the unclaimed property outsourcing provider of choice for more than 2,000 companies. To learn more, visit our website.

