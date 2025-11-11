Kodiak Solutions to provide proprietary data for Indiana State Payor Scorecard as exclusive benefit for Indiana Hospital Association members

"The IHA State Payor Scorecard gives IHA members a useful dashboard to monitor payor trends in the state.... (providing) a custom look at their payor performance based on state and national benchmarks compiled by analyzing 3 million transactions daily." -- Matt Szaflarski, Kodiak Solutions Post this

"Kodiak Solutions provides unparalleled insights on state payor trends to IHA member hospitals based on Kodiak's proprietary data and technology," said Adam Scott, IHA vice president, member solutions & engagement. "The IHA State Payor Scorecard is a tremendous benefit provided exclusively to IHA members at no additional cost."

The IHA State Payor Scorecard is based on Kodiak's Payor Market Intelligence (PMI) solution. PMI draws on data from over 1.2 million unique insurance plan names across 2,300 hospitals and more than 350,000 physicians nationwide.

"The IHA State Payor Scorecard gives IHA members a useful dashboard to monitor payor trends in the state," said Matt Szaflarski, vice president, revenue cycle intelligence, for Kodiak Solutions. "PMI can provide individual hospitals or health systems with a custom look at their payor performance based on state and national benchmarks compiled by analyzing 3 million transactions daily."

The IHA State Payor Scorecard will be updated quarterly for IHA members.

Kodiak Solutions is a leading technology and tech-enabled services company that simplifies complex business problems for healthcare provider organizations. Kodiak created and developed our proprietary net revenue reporting solution, Revenue Cycle Analytics. Kodiak also provides a broad suite of software and services in support of CFOs looking for solutions in financial reporting, reimbursement, revenue cycle, risk and compliance, and unclaimed property. Kodiak's 450 employees engage with more than 2,300 hospitals and 350,000 practice-based physicians, across all 50 states.

