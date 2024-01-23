Kognic Expands International Footprint, Solidifies Leadership Position in Dataset Management for Autonomous Vehicles

Kognic is helping traditional automotive manufacturers make the transition to becoming software-driven technology innovators, with data as a key element of product value," said Daniel Langkilde, Co-founder and CEO, Kognic. Post this

In order to meet international demand for Kognic's dataset management solution, the company has added two proven industry leaders to its new markets team:

Michael Stephan is an AI/ML sales Leader with more than 15 years of established expertise growing revenue and building teams for fast-growing tech businesses in the fields of Machine Learning, Cloud and Automotive Technology. As Kognic's Director of Sales for America, Stephan will take a customer-centric, consultative approach to drive value and growth for clients and partners. Most recently, Stephan served as VP Sales for Retrocausal, a startup that builds intelligence automation systems that help frontline workers achieve higher efficiency. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Alegion, Mighty AI (acquired by Uber), Accelerite, Blue Box Group and Onvia.





Tsuneki Kaiho, an international business development leader for cutting-edge technologies, is now Kognic's Sales Executive in Tokyo . Prior to Kognic, Kaiho served as Country Manager for Sensible 4, where he expanded business, strategic and technical relationships within Japan and the Asia Pacific region for a Finnish self-driving technology company developing full-stack software for autonomous vehicles. Kaiho previously held senior management roles at BOLDLY and SMT Automotive Global.

"At this pivotal moment for the automotive industry, Kognic is helping traditional manufacturers make the transition to becoming software-driven technology innovators, with data as a key element of product value," said Daniel Langkilde, Co-founder and CEO, Kognic. "Expanding our team with some of the industry's top talent, such as Michael and Tsuneki, will help us to accelerate growth, building upon the foundation we've already established in Europe. We look forward to making our data platform available to a broader international client base."

In the past twelve months, Kognic has also achieved a number of significant goals relating to growth, including 60% YoY revenue growth, expansions of all key accounts, winning the ADAS/AD industry award for the "Top Perception Platform" and is on target to continue its pace of momentum in 2024.

For more information about Kognic, please visit https://www.kognic.com/.

About Kognic

Founded in 2018 by pioneering engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on the most challenging area in Machine Learning: the quest to help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's dataset management platform is a critical solution in industries such as Automotive, Robotics, Manufacturing and Fulfilment to deliver trusted, high-performance AI applications. Kognic is headquartered in Sweden with teams in Germany, Eastern Europe, the USA and Japan serving global enterprise customers. For more information, please visit https://www.kognic.com/.

Media Contact

Steven Spieczny, Kognic, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.kognic.com/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE Kognic