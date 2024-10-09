Kognic Selected as "Autonomous Vehicle Innovation of the Year" by the Auto Tech Breakthrough Awards

"Kognic is helping global automotive OEMs and critical Tier 1/Tier2 Suppliers to unlock the promise of ADAS and AD through significantly improved model performance and safety, " said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. Post this

The mission of the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the field of transportation and automotive technology. AutoTech Breakthrough is run by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world. The Awards recognize the top technology companies, services and products in the industry today, across a comprehensive set of categories, including Autonomous Driving Technology. In 2023, the winner of this award was Wayve, the UK-based company that provides embodied Artificial Intelligence (AI) for autonomous driving.

"Kognic is helping global automotive OEMs and critical Tier 1/Tier2 Suppliers to unlock the promise of ADAS and AD through significantly improved model performance and safety, enabling them to better manage datasets of increasing size and complexity," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.

Kognic provides the industry's most productive annotation platform for sensor-fusion data in performance-critical, AI applications such as autonomous driving and robotics. Kognic's annotation platform optimizes datasets by merging sensor data from radar, LiDAR and cameras via intuitive interfaces for visualizing complex objects and sequences. Kognic's solution has become a core toolset in the fields of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD), and is currently being used by technology leaders such as Qualcomm, Bosch, Continental and Zenseact, which provide ADAS/AD systems that power vehicles for global OEMs such as BMW and Volvo Cars.

"Kognic is dedicated to improving the performance of autonomous vehicles," explained Daniel Langkilde. "By processing and fine-tuning complex sensor fusion data, as well as integrating human feedback and recommendations, we are improving the safety of ADAS/AD Systems while also boosting productivity."

About Kognic

Founded in 2018 by pioneering engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on the most challenging area in Machine Learning: the quest to help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's annotation platform for sensor-fusion data is a critical solution in industries such as Automotive and Robotics that demand trusted, high-performance datasets for AI applications. Kognic is headquartered in Sweden with teams in Germany, Eastern Europe, the USA, Japan and China serving global enterprise customers. For more information, please visit https://www.kognic.com/.

