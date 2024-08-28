Kognity Launches Next Generation Science Standards Earth and Space Science Course

"Kognity supports students and teachers in their understanding of earth systems, climate, and how we are affecting it," said Alyssa Weisenstein, a high school science teacher at Marion Community Unit School District #2 in Illinois. Post this

"Kognity supports students and teachers in their understanding of earth systems, climate, and how we are affecting it," said Alyssa Weisenstein, a high school science teacher at Marion Community Unit School District #2 in Illinois. "Kognity is a foundation for teachers who are working to align their curriculum to NGSS."

The Earth and Space Science course, like the NGSS framework, emphasizes scientific inquiry and critical-thinking skills. Through exploring topics like plate tectonics or the life cycle of stars, students become active participants in the scientific process. They gather data, design experiments, and analyze results—all building a strong foundation for success in any STEM field.

"We meticulously unpacked standards, experimented with bundling, and integrated them with phenomena to create strong, cohesive units that promote deep learning." said Katie Chadd, Senior Curriculum Specialist at Kognity. "Overcoming the challenges of scaling down Earth and space science to fit classroom explorations, Kognity has created a rich and engaging learning experience."

"We're thrilled to offer this comprehensive course that districts can easily roll out, and to offer full support for a successful implementation," said Erik Almenberg, Kognity's Chief Product Officer.

To see a lesson outline and learn more about the new Earth and Space Science course, visit Kognity.com/our-subjects/NGSS/Earth-and-Space-Science.

