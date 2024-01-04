Kohler Expands Bathroom Design Services with New Package

"We understand that the bathroom is an intimate space where families begin and end their day, and our mission is to make it truly exceptional. With our new offerings, we empower homeowners to bring their unique visions to life, enhancing their daily rituals and adding beauty to their homes," Post this

"We understand that the bathroom is an intimate space where families begin and end their day, and our mission is to make it truly exceptional. With our new offerings, we empower homeowners to bring their unique visions to life, enhancing their daily rituals and adding beauty to their homes," said Laura Seele, Director of Consumer Marketing.

Through Kohler's Bathroom Design Services, experienced designers embark on a journey with their clients, starting with consultation. During this meeting, clients discuss their current floor plans, desired layouts, budgets, timelines, functional needs, and aesthetic preferences.

"The Bathroom Design team has the privilege of working closely with people to create bathrooms that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also address the functional needs of everyone ranging from young children and their parents to homeowners who may need assistance comfortably navigating their bathroom," said Patti Toering, Project Leader, Kohler's Bathroom Design Services. "It's incredibly rewarding to see how thoughtful design choices can make a real difference in their daily lives. Whether the focus is adding in creative storage solutions, planning out the client's dream shower, or designing a spa-like environment where the homeowner can relax and recharge. Our goal is to ensure that our clients can enjoy a bathroom space that grows with them and caters to their personal needs."

Following the initial consultation, dedicated designers apply their talent and skills to present clients with updated floor plans and mood boards that reflect their unique visions. The collaborative process culminates in a final presentation where clients receive comprehensive floor plans and the opportunity to finalize product selections with ease.

Kohler's Bathroom Design Services offers two packages to cater to varying project scopes and budgets:

Express Package - $299; can be completed in a little as a week

Zoom Meetings with the designer

Floor plan aligned with the existing layout

Expert product recommendations

Inspiring mood boards

Finalized design and streamlined product ordering

Custom Package - $699 bespoke solutions; comprehensive design experience

All features of the Express package, plus:

Two additional Zoom meetings for enhanced collaboration

A customized floor plan tailored to homeowner's unique needs

High-quality, immersive renderings for a true-to-life visualization

Product list and quote for the products included

Optional Add-Ons:

Purchase of additional renderings and extra renderings for more design options

Elevate the design experience with a virtual reality render

Take a captivating walk-through the newly designed bathroom space

Kohler's Bathroom Design Services has the distinct advantage of working across multiple geographies and spaces. The services team has designed 3,000 bathrooms across the United States – from small New York City apartment bathrooms and sprawling Texas ranch bathrooms. Please see here for more information.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

