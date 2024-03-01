Kohler Wins Best of Show for Second Consecutive Year at KBIS 2024

The global brand earns multiple accolades for its stunning immersive booth, innovative products, and wellness experiences

KOHLER, Wis., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, luxury brands, wellness, and hospitality, was honored with Best of Show booth, Best of KBIS product awards and a 30's Choice award at the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

For the second year in a row, Kohler won the KBIS Best in Show award for its captivating experiential booth design. Kohler's impressive 15,000 square-foot space showcased the latest in design and innovation from the company's portfolio of brands: Kohler, Ann Sacks, Kallista, Kast, Klafs, Robern, Sprig, and Sterling. The experiential booth provided visitors with an unexpected array of multi-sensory moments from hands-on interactive product displays and celebrity panel discussions to book signings and the hand-crafted flavors and bold colors of KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates. The highly curated space focused on color and design leadership, sustainable living, and wellness.

Additionally, the Kohler secured two Best of KBIS awards, which recognizes creative and thoughtful innovation of products in the kitchen and bath industry:

Kohler's new SpaViva Handshower and All-In-One Cleansing Device won Gold in the Wellness Trailblazer category. The SpaViva handshower and cleansing device brings self-care to the showering space, combining essential skincare tools with deep clean capability via a new spray technology for the ultimate shower ritual. A new Microbubble Spray features tiny bubbles that target pores. The All-in-One Cleansing Device magnetically docks into the center of the handshower making it a multifunctional beauty tool. The device features a selection of four brush heads, rotating at three speeds, bringing the benefits of a spa into the home.

The Transcendence Collection by Kohler WasteLAB x Nada Debs won Silver in the Sustainable Standout category. The collaboration with artist Nada Debs utilizes Kohler's manufacturing waste to create stunning and ecologically thoughtful tiles for the home. An artistic expression that references the simple beauty of sweeping archways and the timelessness of repetition, the collection is made from nearly 100 percent recycled waste materials in a soothing blue color palette.

The NKBA's Thirty Under 30 Class of 2024 scoured the KBIS show floor to scope out products they deemed to be the best in six performance categories. Kohler secured the 30's Choice Award in the Living in Place category.

