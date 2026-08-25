Kohner, Mann & Kailas, S.C. Secures More Than $100 Million for Wisconsin Businesses in Landmark Natural Gas Antitrust Litigation

"We are thrilled that the diligent efforts of KMK and its co-counsel led to settlements exceeding $100 million." —Ryan M. Billings, lead counsel for KMK Post this

The Wisconsin cases, originally filed by KMK in December 2006, alleged that a group of energy companies, including the now-defunct Enron Corporation, conspired to artificially inflate natural gas prices paid by Wisconsin commercial and industrial customers. The alleged misconduct included coordinated false reporting of natural gas trades to industry publications, wash trading, and trade churning on natural gas trading platforms. According to the lawsuits, these actions caused retail natural gas prices to more than double between 2000 and 2002, significantly increasing energy costs for Wisconsin businesses, schools, hospitals, religious organizations, and government entities.

Over the course of nearly 20 years, KMK and its co-counsel pursued one of the most complex antitrust cases in Wisconsin history. The litigation required an extraordinary level of commitment and resources, including the review of more than one million documents, analysis of more than 250,000 recorded conversations, and participation in more than 150 depositions. The legal team successfully defended against more than 35 dispositive motions and prevailed in eight appeals before three different U.S. Courts of Appeals, as well as a landmark 7-2 victory before the United States Supreme Court.

"This case tested the perseverance, dedication, and determination of everyone involved," said Ryan M. Billings, lead counsel for KMK. "Words cannot express the depth of our 20-year struggle, the ferocity of the defense put on by the hundreds of lawyers on the defense team, and the many tens of thousands of hours that KMK attorneys, paralegals, and staff members, together with our co-counsel, devoted to the cause of the Wisconsin Class over two decades."

Billings continued, "We are thrilled that the diligent efforts of KMK and its co-counsel led to settlements exceeding $100 million, with more than $60 million ultimately distributed to Wisconsin schools, hospitals, religious organizations, state and local governments, and businesses of every kind. After our 20-year odyssey, securing that level of relief for Wisconsin commercial and industrial organizations makes every minute worth it."

The final distributions to Wisconsin class members were completed in July 2026, marking the successful conclusion of one of the firm's longest-running and most significant antitrust matters.

About Kohner, Mann & Kailas, S.C.

Founded in 1937, Kohner, Mann & Kailas, S.C. (KMK) is a Milwaukee-based business law firm with a global reputation for success and a rich tradition of results. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated legal counsel and strategic advocacy to businesses of all sizes, from privately held companies to Fortune 500 corporations, in complex business transactions, high-stakes litigation, and commercial disputes. Combining deep legal expertise with a practical understanding of business realities, KMK is committed to delivering exceptional value, outstanding client service, and results-driven representation. For more information, visit www.kmksc.com.

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SOURCE Kohner, Mann & Kailas, S.C.