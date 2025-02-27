Koia™ Continues to Establish Itself as a Protein Powerhouse with the Launch of its First-Ever Protein Powder

"At Koia, we believe everyone deserves great-tasting, high-quality protein. People trust us to deliver clean, plant-based protein without cutting corners, and that trust inspires us to keep innovating," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. Post this

Available in both Chocolate and Vanilla, Koia Protein Powders deliver the same smooth, great-tasting, nutrient-dense protein consumers love in Koia's ready-to-drink shakes, now in a versatile powder format. Crafted with high-quality, plant-based protein, each serving delivers 20g of complete protein, only 3g of sugar, and 6g of prebiotic fiber, and is fortified with 21 vitamins and minerals.

"At Koia, we believe everyone deserves great-tasting, high-quality protein. People trust us to deliver clean, plant-based protein without cutting corners, and that trust inspires us to keep innovating," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. "With our first-ever protein powder, we're giving people the freedom to fuel their way by mixing it into their favorite foods and drinks, and with the promise of no erythritol, gums, or artificial sweeteners—ever."

The demand for protein-focused products continues to rise, with online searches for "protein powder" up 106% year-over-year on TikTok (Spate). As consumers look for creative ways to add more protein to their dishes, Koia Protein Powders can now easily be incorporated into oatmeal, pancakes and waffles, baked goods, and much more.

Koia Protein Powders will be available online (www.drinkkoia.com) and on Amazon in March, with an SRP of $44.39.

The launch of Koia Protein Powder follows a wave of retail momentum, including Koia's expansion into Target stores across the nation, where its top three flavors—Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean, and Chocolate Banana—can now be found in the refrigerated section.

About Koia™

Koia (www.drinkkoia.com) delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based protein options that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia flavors are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified.

Koia now offers five lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly everybody's nutritional needs: Protein Shakes, Nutrition Shakes, Elite, Koia Kids, and Protein Powders.

Koia is available in more than 35,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Costco, and many more.

