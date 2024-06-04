Koia™ Continues to Shake Up the Protein Category with Its First-Ever Line of Shelf-Stable Protein Shakes, Available Exclusively on Amazon

"Our community challenged us to offer new ways to incorporate Koia into their lives without sacrificing what they know and love, and we're confident we're delivering in spades with the Nutrition Shakes," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia Post this

Three of Koia's most popular flavors — Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean, and Chocolate Banana, — are reimagined as Nutrition Shakes with an almond milk base; sweet yet low sugar, creamy without the dairy, and contain even more plant-based protein.

Koia Nutrition Shakes:

Creamy almond milk base: A delicious, shelf-stable dairy-free alternative

Three fan-favorite flavors: Vanilla Bean, Cacao Bean, and Chocolate Banana

20g of complete plant protein: Koia's proprietary blend of brown rice, pea, and chickpea proteins containing all nine essential amino acids

21 vitamins and minerals: Including vitamins A, C, D, E, and B12

Low in sugar: Vanilla Bean and Cacao Bean (3g), Chocolate Banana (5g)

6g of fiber: Supports digestion and overall gut health

"Our community challenged us to offer new ways to incorporate Koia into their lives without sacrificing what they know and love, and we're confident we're delivering in spades with the Nutrition Shakes," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. "Following our initial Amazon test, Koia has been searched upwards of 6,000 times per month, and in a recent survey, Amazon ranked #2 in top-requested retailers amongst our existing fan base. We also learned that half of our consumers purchase more than four Koias at a time, but they would prefer to purchase between 8-12 shakes if given the choice. Those invaluable insights, along with in-house R&D, fueled decisions with this line and we can't wait to hear what consumers think of them."

Two of the biggest advocates of the Nutrition Shakes included NBA star Kevin Love and his wife, model and entrepreneur Kate Love. Longtime Koia fans and now equity partners, the couple have supported Koia's growth for years, including the innovation pipeline.

"Koia has fueled our lives for years, but since welcoming our daughter last year, we've needed convenient, on-the-go protein more than ever," said Kate and Kevin Love. "We've been asking Chris Hunter to add shelf-stable to the mix for a while now, and are grateful to have had a hand in bringing the Nutrition Shakes to life. We always pack our gym and diaper bags at night for the next morning, so we love that we can pop a Koia in our bags overnight and it's ready to drink on the go!"

All Koia products, including the new Nutrition Shakes are dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia Nutrition Shakes are now available on Amazon in 12-packs with an SRP of $44.99.

For more information about Koia, visit drinkkoia.com

About Koia™

Koia delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based beverages that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia flavors are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers three lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly everybody's nutritional needs: Koia Protein, Koia Organic, and Koia Cereal.

Koia is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, and more.

