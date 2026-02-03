Koia Levels Up Its Elite Line with Creatine, Introducing Highly Requested Strawberry Flavor

"We're always looking for ways to give people more reasons to love their protein—better flavors, more functional benefits, and more occasions throughout the day to meet their nutritional goals. Creatine has quickly become an important part of that equation for both men and women." —Chris Hunter, CEO Post this

"We're always looking for ways to give people more reasons to love their protein—better flavors, more functional benefits, and more occasions throughout the day to meet their nutritional goals. Creatine has quickly become an important part of that equation for both men and women," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. "Following the launch of Protein Pop and with Elite emerging as our fastest-growing line in just one year, Strawberry Elite +Creatine felt like a natural evolution and an exciting new first for the brand."

The launch comes as interest in creatine continues to surge, with the category projected to grow at 29%+ CAGR through 2030. By integrating creatine into a great-tasting, protein shake that can introduce creatine, or supplement existing intake, Koia is helping redefine performance nutrition for everyday consumers focused on strength, recovery, and overall physical and mental wellness—not just elite athletes.

Strawberry +Creatine joins Koia's popular Elite line, which has grown rapidly since launching just last year, signaling strong consumer demand for higher-protein, performance-driven options that still deliver on taste and ingredient quality.

Koia will also introduce Strawberry in its refrigerated ready-to-enjoy Protein Shake format with 18g of protein, rolling out exclusively in Wegmans stores later this month.

Koia products are available in over 35,000 locations nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Starbucks, and Whole Foods Market, as well as online through Amazon and DTC, making high-quality, plant-based nutrition more accessible than ever.

About Koia™

Koia (www.drinkkoia.com) delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based protein options that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia products are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, seed oil-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers four lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly all nutritional needs: Koia Protein Shakes, Koia Nutrition Shakes, Koia Elite, Koia Protein Powders, and Koia Kids.

Koia is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Costco, and more.

For more information or to find a store, visit www.drinkkoia.com.

