Koia Marks the Next Phase of Protein Category Leadership as it Enters into Clear Protein with the Launch of Protein Pop

Protein Pop delivers on this premise with a crisp, bubbly, sippable experience that offers 10g of plant-based protein, 4g of prebiotic fiber, and just 2g of sugar, with no artificial sweeteners, dyes, or fillers. Adaptively designed for those looking to protein stack during on-the-go occasions, mealtime, or an afternoon pick-up occasion, Protein Pop both complements and expands on Koia's existing portfolio of heartier shakes and nutrition-forward offerings.

After a decade of building protein leadership across every major national retail channel—from natural and specialty to convenience, mass, and big-box, including a recent rotation at Costco—Koia is launching Protein Pop exclusively on TikTok Shop with a variety pack, tapping into one of the fastest-growing commerce platforms where discovery, community, and conversion happen in real time. As TikTok continues to redefine how consumers find and buy food and beverage products—particularly among younger, trend-driven shoppers—Koia is seizing the moment to introduce this new, lifestyle-led protein format designed for impulse, trial, and shareability.

"Koia has always been about reimagining what protein can look like and how it can taste," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. "As we've expanded our portfolio, we've been intentional about meeting consumers where they are—both in how they live and how they shop; and with a decade of R&D behind us, Protein Pop represents our take on one of the most disruptive spaces in beverage today."

After its initial TikTok debut, Protein Pop will roll out on Amazon and nationwide in retail later this year, including an exclusive limited-edition flavor at Target. Protein Pop will be available as single cans in the refrigerated aisle—making it easy for consumers to trial flavors, discover new occasions, and incorporate Protein Pop into day-to-day routines.

Aside from Protein Pop, Koia products remain widely available in over 35,000 locations nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Starbucks, and Whole Foods Market, as well as online through Amazon and DTC, making high-quality, plant-based nutrition more accessible than ever.

For more information or to find a store, visit www.drinkkoia.com.

About Koia™

Koia (www.drinkkoia.com) delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based protein options that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia products are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, seed oil-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers four lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly all nutritional needs: Koia Protein Shakes, Koia Nutrition Shakes, Koia Elite, Koia Protein Powders, and Koia Kids.

Koia is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Costco, and more.

