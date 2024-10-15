Koia™ Unveils Koia Kids, Plant-Based Nutrition Shakes Inspired by Kids, Developed by Experts

"Launching Koia Kids is a major milestone for us as a company, and feels particularly special for me, as my wife and boys were involved in its creation," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia Post this

The inspiration for Koia Kids came from CEO Chris Hunter's own home, where his three young boys enjoyed Koia protein shakes but often left bottles half-finished, leading to the idea of perfectly portioned shakes for smaller appetites. Determined to develop a drink designed just for kids, Koia consulted with registered dietitians, wellness experts, parents, and Hunter's wife Melanie, a holistic nutritionist, to create a recipe that supplements the areas where kids' daily nutrition is frequently lacking.

"Launching Koia Kids is a major milestone for us as a company, and feels particularly special for me, as my wife and boys were involved in its creation," said Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. "For over a decade, we've cultivated a strong relationship with our consumers by providing delicious, plant-based protein shakes. With Koia Kids, we're extending that trust to encompass their children's nutrition — a responsibility we embraced with care in developing this line. We're proud of every ingredient in these recipes and thrilled to offer Koia Kids exclusively on Amazon, making enhanced nutrition more accessible for families everywhere."

Koia Kids features:

Only 4g of sugar: 66% less than other popular kids' protein shakes

Zero seed oils: The first and only protein shakes for kids made with avocado oil

9g of complete plant protein: Meets the ideal amount of protein per serving for kids aged four to nine, who need 19g of protein per day

Free of top nine allergens: Made with a creamy oat milk base suitable for children with common allergies

Fortified with 21 essential vitamins and minerals: Supplements dietary needs that may be lacking

One serving of fruits and veggies: Fulfills one of five suggested servings per day

"I've been a fan of Koia's products for years, and was thrilled to help in their development of a line for kids," said Melissa Rifkin, MS, RD, CDN, and founder of Melissa Rifkin Nutrition. "As a registered dietitian and a mom of two little ones, I've felt particularly passionate about this project and was thrilled to contribute to every aspect of the formulation. The Koia team meticulously ensured the quality of this product line, with high-quality ingredients which are crucial in nourishing strong, healthy kids during the early years."

Koia is vastly expanding its product line to meet the growing demand for total-family options. Koia Protein Shakes, Nutrition Shakes, and now Koia Kids offer plant-based protein, vitamins, and minerals in ready-to-drink formats, providing high-quality nutrition for every member of the family.

Koia Kids is sold at an SRP of $34.99 for a 12-pack of 8oz shakes.

About Koia™

Koia (www.drinkkoia.com) delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based protein options that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia flavors are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers three lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly everybody's nutritional needs: Koia Protein Shakes, Nutrition Shakes, and Koia Kids.

Koia is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, and more.

