KOINTEC Accelerates Expansion into the Global Commercial Space Branding Market with Digital Printing Media -- "Every Store Surface Becomes an Advertising Medium"

"Commercial spaces are evolving into media platforms, and surface graphics are becoming an essential part of how brands communicate with customers. Our goal is to provide reliable commercial surface solutions that help businesses adapt to this changing environment." Post this

KOINTEC INC., a manufacturer specializing in adhesive films, announced that it is repositioning its Digital Printing Media business from a supplier of advertising materials to a provider of commercial surface solutions, reflecting the growing demand for commercial space branding.

According to the company, the strategic importance of self-adhesive digital printing media—which transforms commercial surfaces into advertising media—is receiving renewed attention as global out-of-home (OOH) advertising expenditure is projected to reach USD 54.2 billion in 2025, up 15% year over year, while the retail media market, which monetizes in-store spaces as advertising channels, is expected to expand to USD 203.9 billion in 2026. As commercial environments increasingly serve as media platforms, surface graphics are becoming an integral component of modern brand communication.

1. Market Background — Commercial Spaces Are Becoming Media Platforms

According to the 2026 Global Out of Home Expenditure Report published by the World Out of Home Organization (WOO), global out-of-home (OOH) advertising expenditure reached USD 54.2 billion in 2025, representing a 15% year-over-year increase and accounting for 5.1% of the global advertising market. The market is projected to grow further to USD 56.4 billion in 2026.

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, in particular, generated USD 25.5 billion in 2025, representing 47% of the total OOH market. In 2026, DOOH is expected to expand to USD 28.0 billion, accounting for 49% of total OOH expenditure, with the potential to surpass static OOH advertising for the first time.

A notable trend is that digital transformation is not replacing traditional physical media, but rather evolving into a hybrid-layer model in which physical surfaces and digital screens coexist within the same commercial environment. As the number of DOOH displays increases, so does the demand for consistent branding across surrounding walls, glass surfaces, floors, and columns, driving demand for large-format digital printing media.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market maintained its position as the largest OOH market, with USD 29.7 billion in advertising expenditure, representing approximately 55% of global OOH spending, followed by North America (USD 10.3 billion) and Europe (USD 10.2 billion). Asia-Pacific also recorded the highest level of digital penetration at 55.7%, compared with 41.3% in Europe and 36.9% in North America. Meanwhile, programmatic DOOH reached USD 2.1 billion in 2025, accounting for 8.4% of the total DOOH market, indicating that the segment has entered the early stage of its growth cycle.

2. Digital Printing Media Market — Projected to Reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2030 with a 6.4% CAGR

These advertising trends are directly translating into growth in the materials market. According to Grand View Research, the global self-adhesive printable vinyl film market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2025 and 2030.

Key application segments driving market growth include fleet graphics, vehicle wrapping, window graphics, floor graphics, exhibition panels, outdoor advertising, and wall coverings. As of 2024, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global market.

Growth is also evident across adjacent industries. Within the large-format printing market, the signage and graphics segment generated USD 5.3 billion in 2024, accounting for 42% of total market revenue and ranking as the largest application category. Meanwhile, the global digital signage market is projected to grow from USD 31.1 billion in 2025 to USD 58.4 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 8.2%. These figures indicate that the adoption of digital screens and printable media films is expanding simultaneously.

From a regional demand perspective, the Middle East is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Saudi Arabia's commercial construction market is projected to expand from USD 37.0 billion in 2025 to USD 73.4 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 7.89%. In addition, the country's Vision 2030 initiative includes an unawarded construction pipeline valued at approximately USD 1.5 trillion, one of the largest in the world. The large-scale development of new shopping malls, mixed-use commercial complexes, and hospitality facilities is expected to generate substantial demand for both initial branding projects and recurring renovation and refurbishment applications.

3. Commercial Applications — Six Ways to Transform Surfaces into Media

KOINTEC categorizes the practical applications of digital printing media in commercial environments into six major application types. Because each application requires different performance characteristics and replacement cycles, customers require not a single product but a comprehensive product portfolio tailored to specific project requirements.

▪ Building Wraps (Exterior/Facade) — Large-format graphics for building exteriors, using General Media compatible with solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and latex inks, finished with polymeric and cast film grades built for long-term outdoor durability.

▪ Window Graphics (Storefront/Glass) — Storefront and glass-surface graphics using translucent, one-way vision, and sandblast-effect finishes from the Window Media category.

▪ Floor Graphics — Graphics for high-traffic floor surfaces, finished with abrasion-resistant, anti-slip Laminating films.

▪ Wall Graphics / Interior Decorative Surfaces — Interior wall branding using Specialty decorative films in wood, stone, and concrete textures that combine surface branding with a finishing-material function.

▪ Column & Fixture Wraps (POP Displays) — Wraps for columns, fixtures, and POP structures, using monomeric films suited to short-term promotions and color cutting sheets (plotter films).

▪ Exhibition & Pop-Up Graphics — Graphics for exhibition booths and pop-up installations that require repeated setup and removal, relying on clean, residue-free removability.

KOINTEC's Digital Printing Media portfolio comprises approximately 110 products across four categories—General, Window, Specialty, and Laminating—along with approximately 180 color cutting sheets (plotter films). The product range is compatible with all major printing technologies, including solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and latex inks, and offers solutions ranging from monomeric films for short-term promotional campaigns to polymeric and cast films designed for long-term outdoor durability, enabling customers to select products according to campaign duration and application requirements.

4. Past, Present, and Future — The Structural Evolution of Commercial Surface Media

The role of film in commercial spaces has undergone a fundamental transformation over the past fifteen years. Until the 2010s, store renovations typically involved large-scale remodeling projects conducted every five to seven years, and films were used primarily as finishing materials that replaced conventional paint.

Today, partial renovations every two to three years have become the industry standard. According to recent retail industry analyses, by 2026 the replacement cycle for visual merchandising elements is expected to shorten from quarterly to weekly, reflecting increasingly dynamic retail marketing strategies.

This shift is fundamentally changing purchasing criteria. As replacement cycles become shorter, factors such as installation time, clean removability without adhesive residue, and restoration costs are becoming more important than initial purchase price. As a result, purchasing decisions are shifting from selecting the lowest-cost product to evaluating Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

At the same time, as interior applications continue to expand, environmental and safety certifications—including flame-retardant performance, low-VOC emissions, and antimicrobial properties—are increasingly becoming de facto requirements for commercial projects and competitive bidding.

5. KOINTEC — Expanding Globally Through Decades of Adhesive Technology and Certified Quality

Founded in 1989 as a manufacturer of printable stickers and labels, KOINTEC has evolved into a specialized manufacturer of adhesive films by expanding its business into advertising media, color cutting sheets, and architectural interior films. Today, the company supplies products to approximately 50 countries and manages a portfolio of more than 1,000 products.

KOINTEC is repositioning its business from a supplier of advertising materials to a provider of commercial surface solutions, reflecting the evolving role of surface graphics in modern commercial environments.

▪ Technology Foundation

Building on more than three decades of expertise in adhesive and coating technologies, KOINTEC operates its own corporate R&D center, established in 2009. In 2024, the company commissioned a new coating line, expanding both manufacturing capacity and product development capabilities.

▪ Quality and Environmental Certifications

KOINTEC maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and has obtained a broad range of internationally recognized certifications and test reports, including:

▴ KFI Flame-Retardant Certification

▴ SGS Antibacterial and Anti-Mold Test Reports

▴ CE Reaction to Fire Testing and Declaration of Performance (DoP, EN 15102)

▴ Korea Eco-Label Certification

▴ KC Certification

▴ China GB Compliance Testing

▴ Children's Product Safety Standards

▪ Hazardous Substance Management

To meet the requirements of indoor commercial applications, KOINTEC manages key regulated substances—including VOCs, heavy metals, formaldehyde, and phthalates—through its product quality management system.

▪ Industry Recognition

KOINTEC's export competitiveness has been recognized through multiple government-sponsored awards and certifications, including:

▴ World-Class Product designation by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (2024)

▴ USD 5 Million Export Tower Award and designation as a Global Small Giant Company (2022)

▴ Korea Hidden Champion recognition (2023)

▪ Global Market Presence

KOINTEC continues to strengthen its global distribution network through participation in major international trade exhibitions, including FESPA, BIG5, TISE, INTERZUM, PHILCONSTRUCT, and the Canton Fair, while expanding sales channels across North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

About KOINTEC INC.

Founded in 1989, KOINTEC INC. is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in adhesive films. Headquartered in Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, the company operates integrated headquarters and manufacturing facilities producing more than 1,000 products, including Digital Printing Media, Plotter Films (Color Cutting Sheets), Architectural Interior Films, and Specialty Films, which are exported to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

KOINTEC operates its quality and environmental management systems based on ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CE, and ASTM certifications, guided by its brand philosophy:

"Made in Korea, Made by KOINTEC."

Media Contact

Cathy Kim, KOINTEC INC., 82 10-5096-5218, [email protected], https://kointec.co.kr/?page_id=2419&lang=en

SOURCE KOINTEC INC.