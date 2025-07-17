KOINTEC Showcases Smart, Sustainable Solutions at 'INTERZUM 2025'

INTERZUM 2025 was not just a platform for showcasing products—it was a strategic moment to refine our product direction in line with global trends and to strengthen global buyer relationships. Post this

INTERZUM is the leading global exhibition for the furniture and interior materials industry, bringing together the latest trends and technologies from across the world. Held biennially, the event covers furniture components, decorative surfaces, flooring materials, leather, and textiles, serving as a key platform for industry professionals to engage in business opportunities.

This year's INTERZUM, under the theme "Rethinking Resources: Circular and Bio-based Solutions," ran from May 20 to 23, attracting 60,000 business buyers from 157 countries. Attendees explored 1,600 exhibition booths representing 57 countries, engaging in face-to-face discussions with companies across the industry.

- INTERIOR FILM: KOINTEC's high-quality interior adhesive films are available in an array of premium textures and color variations, ideal for furniture, walls, ceilings, and more. The product lineup includes fire-resistant and non-fire-resistant options, as well as versions with antibacterial, anti-fungi and scratch-resistant properties. With its proprietary Bubble-Free Technology, KOINTEC ensures a flawless finish by minimizing air pockets during installation. The company's eco-friendly liner customization also supports sustainable practices. The recently released INTERIOR FILM SAMPLE BOOK VOL.9 provides a comprehensive overview of KOINTEC's latest collections, helping clients worldwide explore the newest interior design trends. All products meet international quality standards and are certified with CE, ASTM, ISO, and KFI.

- FLOORING PRO: KOINTEC's durable flooring sheets replicate natural wood and stone textures, making them an excellent choice for both commercial and residential spaces. Features such as one-step installation, anti-slip surfaces, scratch resistance, and waterproof capabilities position FLOORING PRO as a standout solution for global buyers seeking both durability and ease of use.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

During INTERZUM 2025, KOINTEC conducted over 20 in-depth meetings with international buyers and local businesses. Discussions centered around product samples, distribution partnerships, and collaborative project opportunities. Even after the exhibition, the company continues to actively engage with its global network to ensure smooth order processing and long-term strategic relationships.

"INTERZUM 2025 allowed us to go beyond showcasing our products—it was a key moment to realign our strategy with international design trends and deepen our global partnerships," a KOINTEC spokesperson said. "We're committed to advancing our decorative adhesive film technologies and strengthening global marketing to reinforce the value of 'Made in Korea, Made by KOINTEC.'"

