KOINTEC Strengthens Premium 'KOINTEC Interior Film' Lineup Backed by 37 Years of Manufacturing Expertise

KOINTEC has strengthened its interior film lineup by leveraging proprietary self-adhesive technology developed since 1989, combining refined design with verified safety performance. Certified to international standards including ASTM (U.S.) and CE (Europe), the portfolio demonstrates high competitiveness in global interior markets.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Proprietary adhesive technology built since 1989 — Interior films combining design excellence and certified safety

Global competitiveness proven through ASTM (U.S.) and CE (Europe) certifications

KOINTEC Inc., a leading Korean manufacturer specializing in self-adhesive films with 37 years of heritage, is accelerating its expansion into the global market by strengthening its premium interior film lineup, distinguished by refined design and uncompromising quality.

Since its establishment in 1989, KOINTEC has manufactured its products in-house through proprietary production facilities. The company has consistently delivered interior solutions that faithfully replicate the textures of natural materials such as wood and marble, while offering a cost-effective alternative that maximizes renovation efficiency.

In particular, KOINTEC's interior films comply with Korea Fire Institute (KFI) flame-retardant performance standards and have successfully passed internationally recognized safety certifications, including ASTM (United States) and CE (Europe), further reinforcing the company's global reliability and safety credentials.

KOINTEC's core interior film lineup consists of five distinctive series, each designed to match the functional and emotional needs of various spaces.

Timeless Luxury Realism – STONE & MARBLE Series



This Stone&Marble Series precisely recreates the intricate veining and luxurious gloss of natural marble and stone. Significantly lighter than real stone, it can be applied to walls and furniture with ease, while offering excellent moisture resistance and easy maintenance. It has become a preferred finishing material for art walls in hotel lobbies and premium residential developments worldwide.

This Stone&Marble Series precisely recreates the intricate veining and luxurious gloss of natural marble and stone. Significantly lighter than real stone, it can be applied to walls and furniture with ease, while offering excellent moisture resistance and easy maintenance. It has become a preferred finishing material for art walls in hotel lobbies and premium residential developments worldwide. Refined Urban Sophistication – METAL Series



Featuring authentic metallic textures enhanced with finely detailed hairline patterns, the Metal series delivers a sleek and premium aesthetic. It is widely used in office lobbies, elevator interiors, and retail counters where a modern and professional atmosphere is essential.





Featuring authentic metallic textures enhanced with finely detailed hairline patterns, the Metal series delivers a sleek and premium aesthetic. It is widely used in office lobbies, elevator interiors, and retail counters where a modern and professional atmosphere is essential. Warmth and Tactile Comfort – WOOD Series



Beyond its visually calming wood aesthetics, this Wood series incorporates special surface treatments to replicate the authentic texture and tone of natural wood. With strong anti-fingerprint and stain-resistant properties, it is ideal for commercial spaces as well as residential applications such as bedroom headboards, kids' rooms, and hotel lounges—where comfort and hygiene are equally important.





Beyond its visually calming wood aesthetics, this Wood series incorporates special surface treatments to replicate the authentic texture and tone of natural wood. With strong anti-fingerprint and stain-resistant properties, it is ideal for commercial spaces as well as residential applications such as bedroom headboards, kids' rooms, and hotel lounges—where comfort and hygiene are equally important. Depth In Minimalism – CONCRETE Series



Maintaining the modern appeal of concrete, this Concrete series enhances surfaces with refined textures and subtle rugged patterns. It balances industrial coolness with contemporary sophistication.



Reproducing perforated concrete effects and fine granular details, it is well-suited for cafés, galleries, and offices seeking a modern design statement. Proprietary manufacturing technology ensures seamless finishes and strong adhesion without lifting after installation. Its versatility makes it highly favored by design professionals across both residential and commercial projects.





Maintaining the modern appeal of concrete, this Concrete series enhances surfaces with refined textures and subtle rugged patterns. It balances industrial coolness with contemporary sophistication. Reproducing perforated concrete effects and fine granular details, it is well-suited for cafés, galleries, and offices seeking a modern design statement. Proprietary manufacturing technology ensures seamless finishes and strong adhesion without lifting after installation. Its versatility makes it highly favored by design professionals across both residential and commercial projects. Exceptional Durability and Easy Installation – FLOORING PRO Series. Floor Deco Sheet



Designed for medium-high-traffic areas, the Flooring Pro Series(Floor Deco Sheet) features a reinforced surface coating, adhesive and optimal thickness for superior durability and abrasion resistance. Prioritizing safety, it incorporates anti-slip performance along with waterproof and easy-clean functionality.



Available in wood, concrete, and various other patterns, it offers a cost-effective solution for renovating retail stores, exhibition halls, academies, and more. Its self-adhesive application allows installation directly over existing flooring, significantly reducing noise, dust, and construction waste typically generated during demolition.

A representative from KOINTEC stated,

"Our in-house manufacturing system, built upon 37 years of heritage, reflects our commitment to uncompromising quality. With globally certified safety standards, we aim to showcase the strength of Korean adhesive film technology to the international interior market through active participation in global exhibitions and marketing initiatives in 2026."

Media Contact

JULIA YONG, KOINTEC INC., 82 2-477-1264, [email protected], https://kointec.co.kr/?page_id=2419&lang=en

SOURCE KOINTEC INC.