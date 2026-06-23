KOINTEC Unveils Signage and Interior Film Solutions at FESPA 2026

KOINTEC has unveiled its latest portfolio of sustainable signage and premium interior films at FESPA 2026, offering European architects and designers eco-compliant, high-performance solutions to seamlessly elevate modern commercial spaces.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

KOINTEC Unveils Integrated Signage & Interior Film Solutions at FESPA 2026

Leading Printing & Interior Film Specialist Unveils Innovative Solutions to Meet Stricter EU Building Regulations and Sustainable Design Demands

Strategic Expansion into the European Market

KOINTEC, a leading printing and signage solution provider, joined FESPA Global Print Expo 2026 in Barcelona, Spain (May 19–22). At this event, which drew over 14,000 international visitors and 550 exhibitors, KOINTEC showcased its latest portfolio of integrated signage, graphics, and interior film solutions to meet the demand for creativity and sustainability across diverse European industrial sectors, including commercial facilities, hotels, and retail outlets.

KOINTEC's participation in FESPA 2026 reflects its strong commitment to the development of the European printing and signage market. "FESPA provides an ideal venue to engage with design experts, architects, and industry partners seeking sustainable and innovative solutions," a KOINTEC European market representative stated. He also added, "KOINTEC's signage and interior film products are engineered to offer superior durability, design flexibility, cost-efficiency, and compliance with the latest environmental standards, supporting businesses in meeting both current and future market demands."

Innovative Spatial Solutions Portfolio

Key highlights of KOINTEC's FESPA 2026 showcase include:

Advanced Signage & Graphics: High-performance materials paired with premium printing for optimal visual impact in retail stores, hotels, and corporate environments.





Premium Interior Films: CE-certified, easy-to-install solutions with superior design flexibility that elevate diverse spatial aesthetics and atmosphere.





Integrated Solutions: Enabling seamless project collaboration between architects, design experts, and facility managers across Europe.

Space Solution Partner: Tailored Solutions for Sustainable Design

FESPA Global Print Expo serves as a gathering place for design, printing, and signage experts from Europe and across the globe, acting as a central hub for industry trends, product innovation, and business development within the printing and visual communication sectors. At the event, KOINTEC solidified its role as a 'Space Solution Partner,' marking a strategic shift from a product supplier to a collaborative problem-solver for complex client challenges.

KOINTEC provided in-depth consultations to visiting architects and designers on how to implement custom graphics that enhance brand value, while offering detailed guidance on material usage that meets stringent European environmental regulations. Through this, KOINTEC delivered an integrated solution for sustainable spatial design—a key priority in the European market—providing industry experts with optimal solutions to maximize efficiency across the entire project workflow, from initial planning to final completion.

About KOINTEC

Founded in 1989, KOINTEC manufactures integrated signage, graphics, and interior films, providing solutions for global commercial facilities, hotels, retail outlets, and public institutions. By blending advanced manufacturing capabilities with design expertise, the company delivers sustainable and innovative products that enhance both brand-oriented and residential spaces worldwide.

KOINTEC / PR Media Contact

Email : [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]

Tel / WhatsApp : +82 10-5096-5218

Global Website : https://kointec.co.kr/?page_id=2419&lang=en

LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/kointeckorea

Media Contact

Cathy Kim, KOINTEC INC., 82 10-5096-5218, [email protected], https://kointec.co.kr/?page_id=2419&lang=en

SOURCE KOINTEC INC.