KOINTEC Unveils Smart Space Solutions for 2025 trends: Natural Looks, Sustainable Impact, and Effortless Application, "Premium Texture and More"

A site photo showcasing KOINTEC's wood-textured interior film installed in a large retail store. Global interior film manufacturer KOINTEC analyzes the latest interior trends for 2025 and presents a range of its smart interior solutions.
SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where sustainability and personal expression are paramount, interiors are evolving to become more intelligent and meaningful. Global interior film manufacturer KOINTEC has analyzed the latest interior trends for 2025 and is presenting a forward-thinking range of smart interior solutions tailored for residential, commercial, office, and retail spaces.
With rising interest in interior design, consumers are embracing films that replicate natural materials like wood, stone, and concrete—allowing for effortless transformations in ambiance. KOINTEC's interior films can be applied to walls, furniture, doors, and even glass surfaces—offering a practical and cost-effective alternative to traditional construction materials. Thanks to their simple application with self-adhesive backing, no demolition is required, making them ideal for in-use environments such as cafes, showrooms, offices, and hotels.
More than just aesthetic solutions, KOINTEC's interior films align with growing consumer values around ethical and sustainable living. The products are backed by globally recognized certifications—including ISO, CE, ASTM, KC Mark, and compliance with child product safety standards. Most notably, the KOREA ECO-LABEL certification has helped KOINTEC gain significant recognition in key international markets such as Europe, North America, and Asia, reinforcing KOINTEC's reputation as a safe and eco-conscious choice for workspaces and commercial interiors.
While trends change quickly, KOINTEC stays ahead of the curve. Its dedicated R&D team rapidly incorporates evolving market needs and design directions into new product development. The company offers customization based on client requirements for adhesive strength, dimensions, textures, and colors—meeting demands ranging from large-scale commercial renovations to precision-focused projects for boutique spaces. This flexibility results in a truly high level of satisfaction not just for B2B partners but for individual customers as well.
At its core, KOINTEC believes that a space is more than just a functional area—it is a reflection of brand identity and a canvas for the user experience. With this vision, the company will continue to deliver sustainable and inspiring interior solutions worldwide, empowering users to easily transform and express their spaces in step with global trends and modern lifestyles.
Media Contact
JULIA YONG, KOINTEC INC., 82 2-477-1264, [email protected], https://kointec.co.kr/?page_id=2419&lang=en
SOURCE KOINTEC INC.
