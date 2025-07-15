KOINTEC Unveils Smart Space Solutions for 2025 trends: Natural Looks, Sustainable Impact, and Effortless Application, "Premium Texture and More"

KOINTEC believes that a space is more than just a functional area—it reflects brand identity and shapes the user experience. Post this

More than just aesthetic solutions, KOINTEC's interior films align with growing consumer values around ethical and sustainable living. The products are backed by globally recognized certifications—including ISO, CE, ASTM, KC Mark, and compliance with child product safety standards. Most notably, the KOREA ECO-LABEL certification has helped KOINTEC gain significant recognition in key international markets such as Europe, North America, and Asia, reinforcing KOINTEC's reputation as a safe and eco-conscious choice for workspaces and commercial interiors.

While trends change quickly, KOINTEC stays ahead of the curve. Its dedicated R&D team rapidly incorporates evolving market needs and design directions into new product development. The company offers customization based on client requirements for adhesive strength, dimensions, textures, and colors—meeting demands ranging from large-scale commercial renovations to precision-focused projects for boutique spaces. This flexibility results in a truly high level of satisfaction not just for B2B partners but for individual customers as well.

At its core, KOINTEC believes that a space is more than just a functional area—it is a reflection of brand identity and a canvas for the user experience. With this vision, the company will continue to deliver sustainable and inspiring interior solutions worldwide, empowering users to easily transform and express their spaces in step with global trends and modern lifestyles.

