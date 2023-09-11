Kokotree Launches Educational Learning App for Toddlers and Preschoolers

Learners are made, not born. Dive into Kokotree's world, where structured, safe, and engaging content ignites a lifelong love of learning in every young mind. Tweet this

"Learners are made, not born," states Vivek, emphasizing the foundational philosophy of Kokotree. "From my daughter's initial forays into the digital world, I realized the urgent need for a platform that could offer structured, safe, and engaging content. That's how Kokotree was conceptualized."

The Kokotree learning app for preschoolers covers crucial topics such as reading, writing, counting, and understanding emotions through educational cartoons and videos. Every piece of content is meticulously crafted, combining the expertise of educators, curriculum designers, animators, and technologists. Age-appropriate, engaging, and rooted in global education frameworks, Kokotree's offerings promise both fun and knowledge.

At Kokotree, we've pioneered more than just an educational app; we've established an integrated educational animation studio. This dual initiative enables us to produce and deliver high-quality, engaging content tailored for toddlers and preschoolers directly through our platform. By controlling the entire content creation process in-house, we ensure the educational merit of our materials and their safety, making it a haven for young minds in an age of digital uncertainty.

One of Kokotree's standout features is its user-friendly interface. With just a few taps, young learners can immerse themselves in a world of educational content, freeing parents to focus on other tasks with the assurance that their child is in a secure and enriching digital space.

The app's ambition doesn't stop there. Kokotree is committed to continuous growth and innovation. New educational videos augment the platform monthly, ensuring content remains fresh and relevant. Feedback from the community of parents and learners is taken seriously, helping shape the curriculum and introduce new features.

"We are passionate about nurturing young minds," explains Tim Eisenhauer, co-founder of Kokotree. "Our experience in the software industry has taught us the value of user feedback and innovation. With Kokotree, we're blending our tech expertise with our genuine desire to impact early childhood education positively."

As Kokotree celebrates its first year, it beckons parents, educators, and young learners to join its rapidly expanding community. With big plans on the horizon, the company is excited about the milestones they can achieve together.

Deep Dive into Kokotree's Core Offerings:

Expert Development Team: Curated by certified experts in early childhood development and backed by research from leading world-class universities, Kokotree's content gets a nod of approval from teachers and educators worldwide.

Curriculum-based Learning: Kokotree stands out with its STEAM Curriculum, aligned with Common Core Standards. Their programs ensure structured, age-appropriate learning experiences that are engaging, interactive, and safe for toddlers and preschoolers.

Tailored Learning Journeys: From igniting toddlers' love for learning through the 'Little Seeds' program, featuring nursery rhymes and sing-along songs, to the 'Budding Sprouts' program that launches preschoolers into their first STEAM-based lessons, Kokotree provides tailored experiences for every stage.

User-Friendly Experience: Designed with busy parents in mind, Kokotree's interface allows young learners to explore and absorb new educational content independently, fostering self-confidence and promoting autonomy.

Monthly Content Refresh: Kokotree releases fresh educational videos and activities each month to ensure constant engagement and reinforcement of concepts.

Safety First: Kokotree sets the benchmark with its highest privacy, security, and quality standards. The platform offers a distraction-free environment, free from ads and in-app purchases, ensuring a secure learning space.

Smart Screen Time: Kokotree transforms passive screen time into an enriching, active learning experience.

Engaging for the Whole Family: Beyond individual learning, Kokotree offers a platform for families to bond and engage, turning educational moments into shared family memories.

What's New in Kokotree:

The Story Nook: An exciting new addition, the 'Story Nook' program brings bedtime audio stories for preschoolers and toddlers, offering parents a fresh way to bond over storytelling.

EdTech Awards 2023 Finalist: In a testament to its excellence, Kokotree was recognized as a finalist in the 'Early Childhood Education Mobile App Solution' category at The EdTech Awards 2023.

Gaming with a Purpose: Kokotree now features a games section with more interactive and educational games in the pipeline, such as tracing letters, numbers, and interactive learning games.

Kokotree Learning Lab Blog: A treasure trove of information, the blog features around 700 posts dedicated to parents, offering invaluable advice, activities, games, and insights about nurturing preschoolers and toddlers.

To celebrate the launch, Kokotree is gifting parents and their children a range of educational resources, including:

FREE Printable Kokotree Coloring Book: Dive into a world of colors with cute and lovable characters from Kokotree educational videos. Perfect for preschoolers and toddlers!

Free Alphabet Worksheets: A fantastic tool to introduce your child to the world of letters.

Free Number Worksheets: Making counting fun and interactive for the little mathematicians.

Free Animal Coloring Book: Let your child's imagination run wild with the wonders of the animal kingdom.

These offerings support Kokotree's commitment to engaging and fun learning experiences. By creating a bridge between the digital and tactile worlds, Kokotree ensures children get a wholesome education.

"Our goal isn't just digital engagement," remarks Thakur. "We aim to merge on-screen learning with off-screen activities, ensuring children get a comprehensive educational experience. These free resources are our gift to the community, offering a tangible connection to our digital content."

To explore what Kokotree offers and join the educational revolution, GET STARTED FREE.

About Kokotree

Kokotree is a mobile educational learning app for toddlers, preschoolers, parents, and families, offering a curated library of educational cartoons and videos that focus on key life skills. Founded by Vivek Thakur and Tim Eisenhauer, the app prioritizes safety, quality, and the genuine educational growth of its young users. For more information, visit Kokotree's website at https://kokotree.com

Media Contact:

Kokotree Inc.

1007 N Orange St, 4th Fl 434

Wilmington, DE 19801

Tel: +1-855-917-5656

[email protected]

Media Contact

PR Department, Kokotree, Inc., 1 855-917-5656, [email protected], https://kokotree.com

Twitter

SOURCE Kokotree, Inc.