Kollabio, Inc. Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services

Kollabio, Inc., an 8(a) and HUBZone-certified boutique digital transformation services firm, today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for Development and Services. The appraisal was performed by Quality Point Integrating Systems LLC .
LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.
An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.
"Our standards-driven Agile process, tools, and templates allow us to incorporate quality into our delivery pipeline from day one of our engagement with our customers" says Ashok Nare, CEO of Kollabio. "This appraisal further validates our drive to deliver quality solutions to our customers and affirms our commitment to becoming a high-performing services organization".
"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process" says Ron Lear, Vice President, ISACA Models and Frameworks. "Congratulations to Kollabio, Inc. on their achievement in demonstrating their capability and performance as a Maturity Level 3 organization."
For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit
CMMI Performance Solutions | ISACA.
About Kollabio, Inc.
Kollabio is an 8(a) and HUBZone certified small business that provides digital transformation solutions and services to Public and Private sector organizations. Our solutions help organizations envision, design and create technology driven, best-in-class experiences their customers love. We combine strategic thinking, management consulting rigor and technology expertise to offer a single integrated solution stack that helps organizations transform and thrive in the digital age. Our customers leverage our full stack expertise in Digital Strategy, Experience Design, Cloud, Agile + DevOps and Artificial Intelligence to aid their transformation into Agile, Data-Driven and Software-Powered organizations.
Twitter: www.twitter.com/kollabio
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/kollabio/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kollabio/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kollabioinc/
About ISACA
ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal
Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews
Kollabio, Inc. Contacts:
Suchitra Narra, [email protected], +1.571.295.7209
Carson Johnson, [email protected], +1.571.295.7209
ISACA Contacts:
Emily Van Camp, [email protected], +1.847.385.7223
Kristen Kessinger, [email protected], +1.847.660.5512
Media Contact
Carson Johnson, Kollabio, Inc., 1 571-295-7209, [email protected], https://www.kollabio.com
SOURCE Kollabio, Inc.
Share this article