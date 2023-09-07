Kollabio, Inc. Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services

"Our standards-driven Agile process, tools, and templates allow us to incorporate quality into our delivery pipeline from day one. This appraisal further validates our commitment to becoming a high-performing services organization." says Ashok Nare, CEO of Kollabio. Tweet this

"Our standards-driven Agile process, tools, and templates allow us to incorporate quality into our delivery pipeline from day one of our engagement with our customers" says Ashok Nare, CEO of Kollabio. "This appraisal further validates our drive to deliver quality solutions to our customers and affirms our commitment to becoming a high-performing services organization".

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process" says Ron Lear, Vice President, ISACA Models and Frameworks. "Congratulations to Kollabio, Inc. on their achievement in demonstrating their capability and performance as a Maturity Level 3 organization."

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit

CMMI Performance Solutions | ISACA.

About Kollabio, Inc.

Kollabio is an 8(a) and HUBZone certified small business that provides digital transformation solutions and services to Public and Private sector organizations. Our solutions help organizations envision, design and create technology driven, best-in-class experiences their customers love. We combine strategic thinking, management consulting rigor and technology expertise to offer a single integrated solution stack that helps organizations transform and thrive in the digital age. Our customers leverage our full stack expertise in Digital Strategy, Experience Design, Cloud, Agile + DevOps and Artificial Intelligence to aid their transformation into Agile, Data-Driven and Software-Powered organizations.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

