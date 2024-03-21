Kollabio, Inc. Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority," said President and CEO Ashok Nare. "We owe our continued success to our dedicated team at Kollabio. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition." Post this

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Kollabio, Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Kollabio, Inc.

Kollabio is a digital transformation solutions firm that helps organizations envision, design, and create technology-driven, best-in-class experiences their customers love. We combine strategic thinking, management consulting rigor, and technology expertise to offer a single integrated solution stack that helps organizations transform and thrive in the digital age. Our customers leverage our full-stack expertise in Digital Strategy, Experience Design, Cloud, Agile + DevOps, and Artificial Intelligence to aid their transformation into Agile, Data-Driven, and Software-Powered organizations.

Visit our website for more information

Media Contact

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

