Kollabio Named to Inc. Magazine's Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Companies List

"Our rapid growth is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of Team Kollabio," - Ashok Nare, founder and CEO of Kollabio. Post this

The Inc. 5000 Regionals list ranks the fastest-growing private businesses across various industries, celebrating companies that demonstrate outstanding performance and resilience in today's competitive market. Kollabio's inclusion at No. 22 follows their previous ranking at No. 1404 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

"Our success is rooted in our people, culture, and focus on customer outcomes," said Suchitra Narra, director of customer success and delivery at Kollabio. "This recognition showcases our continued commitment to driving a meaningful impact."

Kollabio's rapid growth reflects its expertise in facilitating digital transformation through experience thinking and human-centered design. As it continues its growth trajectory, the company remains focused on expanding its digital transformation capabilities, fostering a culture of excellence, and delivering transformation solutions that help organizations navigate the evolving technological landscape.

About Kollabio

Kollabio, Inc. is an 8(a) and HUBZone-certified small business specializing in digital transformation for public and private organizations. Partnering closely with customers, Kollabio envisions, co-creates, and co-designs technology-driven, human-centered digital experiences that empower employees and enhance citizen services. With expertise in Agile Delivery, Cloud, DevSecOps, Human-Centered Design, and AI-driven Automation, Kollabio delivers best-in-class solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and meaningful impact.

