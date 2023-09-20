Kollabio obtains ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000-1:2018 Certifications

Kollabio, Inc., is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained the ISO 9001:2015 and 20000-1:2018 certifications for its Quality Management System supporting the delivery of digital transformation services to Commercial and Federal Government Customers. This official certification reflects Kollabio's dedication to delivering technological excellence by applying the highest standard of quality assurance throughout all its processes, including research and development, strategy, Agile delivery, operations support, and customer service.

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 20000-1:2018 is an international standard for IT service management that defines requirements for the development, implementation, monitoring, maintenance, and improvement of an IT service management system. ISO 9001:2015 is made up of seven Quality Management Principles (QMPs): Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision-making, and Relationship Management. Both certifications are used by companies focused on providing consistent products and services that enhance customer satisfaction and meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. ISO standards are regularly reviewed to ensure its requirements reflect best practices for organizations, as well as the needs of customers, in the evolving marketplace.