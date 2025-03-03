Kollabio Recognized as a "Great Place To Work" for the Second Year in a Row

Kollabio, a leader in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce that it is "Great Place to Work" certified for the second consecutive year. This esteemed recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and collaborative workplace culture.
LEESBURG, Va., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kollabio, a leader in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce that it is "Great Place to Work" certified for the second consecutive year. This esteemed recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and collaborative workplace culture.
The certification is based on anonymous employee feedback and measures key aspects of workplace culture, including trust, respect, camaraderie, and overall satisfaction. The results indicate strong employee engagement and reflect the company's dedication to providing meaningful opportunities for professional growth and its commitment to ensuring employees feel valued and supported.
"Ashok has built a vision and value system that drives us forward, creating an environment where innovation, teamwork, and growth thrive," said Suchitra Narra, director of customer success and delivery at Kollabio. "This recognition is a testament to our incredible team and the strong, collaborative culture we've built together!"
As part of its ongoing commitment to employee well-being, Kollabio invests in initiatives such as leadership development programs, wellness benefits, flexible work arrangements, and open communication channels that foster transparency and mutual respect.
About Kollabio
Kollabio, Inc. is an 8(a) and HUBZone-certified small business specializing in digital transformation for public and private organizations. Partnering closely with customers, Kollabio envisions, co-creates, and co-designs technology-driven, human-centered digital experiences that empower employees and enhance citizen services. With expertise in Agile Delivery, Cloud, DevSecOps, Human-Centered Design, and AI-driven Automation, Kollabio delivers best-in-class solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and meaningful impact.
