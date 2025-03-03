Kollabio Recognized as a "Great Place To Work" for the Second Year in a Row

"I'm incredibly proud that Kollabio has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row," said Ashok Nare, founder and CEO of Kollabio. "I'm thankful to every member of Team Kollabio for making this a workplace where people thrive!" Post this

"Ashok has built a vision and value system that drives us forward, creating an environment where innovation, teamwork, and growth thrive," said Suchitra Narra, director of customer success and delivery at Kollabio. "This recognition is a testament to our incredible team and the strong, collaborative culture we've built together!"

As part of its ongoing commitment to employee well-being, Kollabio invests in initiatives such as leadership development programs, wellness benefits, flexible work arrangements, and open communication channels that foster transparency and mutual respect.

Kollabio, Inc. is an 8(a) and HUBZone-certified small business specializing in digital transformation for public and private organizations. Partnering closely with customers, Kollabio envisions, co-creates, and co-designs technology-driven, human-centered digital experiences that empower employees and enhance citizen services. With expertise in Agile Delivery, Cloud, DevSecOps, Human-Centered Design, and AI-driven Automation, Kollabio delivers best-in-class solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and meaningful impact.

