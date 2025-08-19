Komar Distribution Services acquires Savannah River Logistics

Komar Distribution Services (KDS), a leading 3PL provider and division of Komar, announced last week the expansion of its Southeast presence with the acquisition of Savannah River Logistics (SRL). The move strengthens KDS's ability to deliver enhanced logistics solutions across fast-growing sectors. Post this

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone," said Tyler Harris, President of KDS. "By combining Savannah River Logistics' robust warehousing with our technology-driven 3PL platform and bicoastal network, we can deliver greater efficiency, scalability, and sustainability for customers in one of the nation's most dynamic logistics hubs."

The addition of SRL expands capabilities for KDS' clients with expert automotive logistics, port-centric operations, e-commerce fulfillment, and more—all supported by LEED-certified, solar-powered infrastructure for sustainable growth.

"Joining Komar Distribution Services is an exciting step for us," said Brian Kastick, CEO of SRL. "We share a commitment to customer service, innovation, and operational excellence. Together, we'll bring even more value to clients while supporting growth and jobs across the Savannah community."

Since breaking ground last fall, KDS' facility in Ellabell, GA has created hundreds of local jobs. The integration of SRL will add more high-quality positions and deepen regional investment while advancing sustainable growth, community partnerships, and workforce development.

About Komar

A global leader in the design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of high quality sleepwear, layering and intimates, and with a portfolio of over 100 owned and licensed brands, Komar is a company that puts people first, committed to building a more ethical, sustainable business model, where making quality clothing adds to quality of life in our communities, and around the world.

About Komar Distribution Services

Founded in 1998 as a division of Komar (est. 1908), KDS is the only 3PL provider built for brand operators, by operators, providing tailored, scalable logistics solutions across the U.S. With state-of-the-art facilities in Savannah, GA; Mira Loma, CA; and McAlester, OK, Komar Distribution Services supports a diverse range of industries with advanced technology, sustainable operations, and a customer-centric approach.

About Savannah River Logistics

SRL operates 640,000 square feet of warehousing in the Port of Savannah area, offering palletized and floor-loaded cargo handling, temperature-controlled storage, hazardous materials management, and FDA-compliant food-grade warehousing. SRL's sites are strategically located near I-95 and I-16.

