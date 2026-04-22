Komar Distribution Services Opens New Distribution Center in Perris, California

"By adding Perris to our bicoastal network, we can offer customers even more responsive, cost-effective solutions—from port to porch." Post this

"This opening marks an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy," said Tyler Harris, President of KDS. "By adding Perris to our bicoastal network, we can offer customers even more responsive, cost-effective solutions—from port to porch. Combined with our technology-driven 3PL platform, this facility enhances our ability to support complex omnichannel programs, value-added services, and just-in-time inventory strategies across the West."

The Perris distribution center is designed to support a wide range of customer needs, including high-volume retail replenishment, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, value-added services, and specialized handling. The facility features modern racking, advanced warehouse management technology, and flexible configurations to support seasonal surges, new channel launches, and program growth—all backed by KDS's operator-led approach to logistics.

In line with Komar's longstanding commitment to responsible growth, the Perris site incorporates energy-efficient systems and sustainable operating practices, supporting reduced environmental impact while maintaining high service levels.

"The Inland Empire has become one of the most important logistics hubs in the country, and we're excited to deepen our investment in the region," added Harris. "This facility allows us to create new jobs, strengthen our partnerships with customers and carriers, and continue building a resilient, future-ready logistics network."

The opening of Perris builds on KDS's existing national footprint, which includes state-of-the-art facilities in Savannah, GA and McAlester, OK. Together, these locations provide comprehensive coverage, integrated systems, and a single-operator perspective that aligns distribution strategy with brand and customer experience goals.

About Komar

Established in 1908, Komar, a global leader in the design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of high quality sleepwear, layering, and intimates, and with a portfolio of over 100 owned and licensed brands, Komar is a company that puts people first, committed to building a more ethical, sustainable business model, where making quality clothing adds to quality of life in our communities, and around the world.

About Komar Distribution Services

Founded in 1998 as a division of Komar, KDS is the only 3PL provider built by brand operators, for brand builders, providing tailored, scalable logistics solutions across the U.S. With state-of-the-art facilities in Savannah, GA; Perris, CA; and McAlester, OK, Komar Distribution Services supports a diverse range of industries with advanced technology, sustainable operations, and a customer-centric approach.

Media Contact

Matthew Sell, Komar Distribution Services, 1 (918) 429-7779, [email protected], https://komardistribution.com/

SOURCE Komar Distribution Services