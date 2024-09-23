Komodo Health Integrates Cornerstone AI Into its MapEnhance™ Offering to Deepen Volume of Real-World Insights

"Cornerstone has built an exceptional data cleaning solution. The pilot results clearly demonstrated how their algorithms can further validate and enhance the insights we deliver to our customers using Komodo Lab Results" Post this

"Cornerstone has built an exceptional data cleaning solution. The pilot results clearly demonstrated how their algorithms can further validate and enhance the insights we deliver to our customers using Komodo Lab Results," said Brad Kelley, General Manager of MapEnhance, Komodo Health. "As we continue to deepen our commitment to provide best-in-class insights, Cornerstone's third-party validation is a valuable asset in ensuring the highest volume, depth, and quality for our customers."

Cornerstone provides a first-of-its-kind solution to improve the speed and precision of data preparation. It automatically structures and corrects data, allowing teams to use more patients, and more data points and arrive at more precise analyses. The novel self-learning AI methods are backed by a regulatory grade audit trail.

Available only through Komodo's AI-powered platform, MapEnhance features a library of specialty data-driven products from Komodo and its partners — ranging from laboratory and genomics insights to electronic health records, mortality, race and ethnicity, and more — that can be linked with its Healthcare Map™ to advance in-depth longitudinal research across every category of disease. Cornerstone now adds another layer to the data puzzle by making lab data even richer.

"Our technology serves as middleware for leading companies like Komodo, so we can make data cleaning exponentially faster, more accurate, and more useful than traditional methods. This ultimately translates to value to Life Sciences companies as they aim to create new discoveries and treatment protocols more comprehensively and faster," said Viraj Narayanan, Co-CEO of Cornerstone. "Komodo is redefining healthtech innovation and has set a new bar for excellence in real-world evidence and the standards for healthcare analytics. We look forward to supporting the Komodo team's work to accelerate the delivery of superior insights that can improve patient outcomes."

About Cornerstone AI

Founded by healthtech veterans, Cornerstone AI unlocks the power of clinical data through advanced software that quickly and accurately prepares data for analysis. Cornerstone's solution learns the structure and relationships for any dataset, creates models for every data point leveraging what was learned, uses the models to identify corrections for inconsistent data points, intelligently fills in missing data, and exports clean data with a complete audit trail. Find out more at www.cornerstone.ai.

