Kong.ai Unveils World's First Super AI Agent for Salesforce

Kong.ai's Super AI Agent brings unmatched capabilities to Salesforce users, offering features that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity:

Automated 24/7 Data Management: Manage Salesforce data, including leads, contacts, accounts, and tasks, with zero manual intervention using WhatsApp or web platforms—available anytime, anywhere.

Comprehensive Salesforce Task Execution: Execute nearly every action available in Salesforce, from data entry to updates, with greater speed and precision.

Email Verification for Sales Teams: Sales teams can now automatically verify customer emails through the AI agent, ensuring cleaner data and more effective outreach.

Automated Email Composition and Sending: The AI agent can automatically compose and send personalized emails to customers, saving time and improving communication efficiency.

Voice and Text Integration: Take advantage of intelligent voice and text-based bots for seamless customer service and internal task automation.

Empowering Salesforce Users with Flexibility

"Kong.ai's Super AI Agent for Salesforce is set to transform how businesses interact with their data," said Manohar Chapalamadugu, Executive Officer at Kong.ai. "With the ability to integrate directly with platforms like WhatsApp, sales and marketing teams can manage their Salesforce data on the go, eliminating manual processes and significantly increasing productivity. This innovation puts real-time, efficient data management at users' fingertips."

Innovation at the Intersection of AI and Business

Kong.ai's latest offering is a continuation of its mission to leverage artificial intelligence to simplify business operations. From AI-driven customer service bots to automated sales development representatives (SDRs), Kong.ai delivers intelligent agents that optimize various business functions across industries.

About Kong.ai

Kong.ai is a pioneer in AI-driven business solutions, offering conversational bots across multiple platforms, including websites, WhatsApp, and Facebook, in both text and voice formats. With a decade of experience in building innovative products for startups such as Agile CRM and ClickDesk, Kong.ai delivers cutting-edge AI agents designed to streamline operations and boost efficiency for companies of all sizes. From customer support automation to sales enablement and marketing solutions, Kong.ai is dedicated to driving growth through AI-powered innovation.

For more information, please visit Kong.ai.

Media Contact:

Joy Patel

PR and Marketing Success Manager

[email protected]

707.791.5664

Media Contact

