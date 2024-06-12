Konik Heavy Duty Products Introduces Trailer Underride Guard Certified to the New FMVSS223 Standard

Konik Heavy Duty Products, a leader in reliable vocational trailer accessories, is proud to announce the release of its folding underride guard certified to meet the new FMVSS223 standard going into effect in July 2024. This guard is designed specifically for applications where Truck-Mounted Forklifts (TMFL) are used. This advanced rear impact guard features installation options for both bolt-on and weld-on applications. The design includes folding ends that lock in place, ensuring seamless forklift mounting while maintaining rigorous safety standards.
LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Konik Heavy Duty Products, a leader in reliable vocational trailer accessories, is proud to announce the release of its folding underride guard certified to meet the new FMVSS223 standard going into effect in July 2024. This guard is designed specifically for applications where Truck-Mounted Forklifts (TMFL) are used. This advanced rear impact guard features installation options for both bolt-on and weld-on applications. The design includes folding ends that lock in place, ensuring seamless forklift mounting while maintaining rigorous safety standards.
The new bumper meets all the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 223 when properly installed, providing enhanced protection and compliance for commercial vehicles. Furthermore, this guard has been tested and certified for both bolt-on and weld-on applications of vocational flatbed trailers.
This guard will be included in all trailer kits and can also be purchased as a standalone product.
Key Features:
- FMVSS223 Certification: Ensures compliance with federal safety standards, offering reliable rear impact protection. DOT certification sticker included with the kit.
- Folding Ends: Folded for unobstructed forklift access and unfolded for full compliance as a rear impact guard.
- Enhanced Safety: Provides robust rear impact protection to safeguard against collisions and enhance overall vehicle safety.
- Versatile Application: Can be installed using bolts to the main beams or directly welded on.
"We are excited to provide this tested and certified guard that addresses the unique needs of our customers who rely on TMFLs," said Paul Isaacs, Vice President, Konik Heavy Duty Products. "Our commitment to safety and efficiency is reflected in this design, which combines compliance with FMVSS223 standards and the practical functionality required for modern logistics and transportation operations for both OEM and aftermarket applications."
The FMVSS223 certified underride guard with folding ends is now available for order and is included in every trailer mounting kit or can now be purchased as a stand along kit here: https://konikproducts.com/product/dot-certified-folding-rear-impact-guard-for-trailers/. For more information, please visit www.konikproducts.com or contact 765.637.4900.
About Konik Heavy Duty Products:
Konik Heavy Duty Products is a leading provider of vocational trailer products and accessories for the transportation and logistics industry. With a focus on durability and quality, Konik Products delivers products that meet the highest standards of safety and performance.
Media Contact
Thom Davis, Konik Heavy Duty Products, 1 7654212856, [email protected] , www.konikproducts.com
SOURCE Konik Heavy Duty Products
