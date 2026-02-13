Konik Products Expands Accessibility Line with the New Simple Step

Konik Heavy Duty Products today announced the launch of the Konik Simple Step, a galvanized steel trailer step designed to give operators safe, stable access exactly where they need it. Available now at www.konikproducts.com, the Simple Step delivers a secure foothold with a raised oval tread for excellent grip in about any condition.
LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Konik Heavy Duty Products today announced the launch of the Konik Simple Step, a galvanized steel trailer step designed to give operators safe, stable access exactly where they need it. Available now at www.konikproducts.com, the Simple Step delivers a secure foothold with a raised oval tread for excellent grip in about any condition.
Designed with truck body builders, trailer service centers, and end users in mind, the Simple Step is available in two sizes — 11.5" and 15.5" (with an additional size, 23.5", on the way). It installs with just two drilled holes in the side rail or rear bolster. Its rugged galvanized construction ensures long-term durability, while the raised tread surface provides reliable footing in wet, muddy, or icy environments.
"The Simple Step is exactly what our customers asked for — a safe, effective step that installs in a variety of locations with minimal effort and delivers dependable grip," said Thom Davis, Product Line Manager at Konik Heavy Duty Products. "It's simple, it's effective, and it makes trailers safer to use every day."
The Konik Simple Step is the first of several planned additions to Konik's accessibility category. Built on the same design priorities as our current access solutions, it's engineered for straightforward installation, long service life, and everyday reliability. The Konik Simple Step is available now through konikproducts.com.
About Konik Heavy Duty Products
Konik Heavy Duty Products designs and manufactures innovative trailer and truck body accessories that improve safety, durability, and ease of use. From forklift mounting kits to accessibility solutions and load securement accessories, Konik is committed to delivering simple, effective products that work as hard as you do.
Media Contact
Thomas Davis, Konik Heavy Duty Products, 1 7656374900, [email protected], www.konikproducts.com
SOURCE Konik Heavy Duty Products
