Konik Products Expands Accessibility Line with the New Simple Step

"The Simple Step is exactly what our customers asked for — a safe, effective step that installs in a variety of locations with minimal effort and delivers dependable grip," said Thom Davis, Product Line Manager at Konik Heavy Duty Products. "It's simple, it's effective, and it makes trailers safer to use every day."

The Konik Simple Step is the first of several planned additions to Konik's accessibility category. Built on the same design priorities as our current access solutions, it's engineered for straightforward installation, long service life, and everyday reliability. The Konik Simple Step is available now through konikproducts.com.

About Konik Heavy Duty Products

Konik Heavy Duty Products designs and manufactures innovative trailer and truck body accessories that improve safety, durability, and ease of use. From forklift mounting kits to accessibility solutions and load securement accessories, Konik is committed to delivering simple, effective products that work as hard as you do.

