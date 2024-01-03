Konveio Earns Recognition as a GovTech 100 Company for 2024

We're proud to be recognized as a top company in this field; it validates Konveio's approach to document engagement as a missing piece in the GovTech marketplace. Post this

Driven by a belief that document engagement is critical to government planning efforts, Konveio takes pride in working with other industry-leading GovTech platforms such as CitizenLab, ESRI, Granicus, and more for seamless deliverables. Konveio kicked off 2023 with the launch of a formal partnership with Citizenlab and finished the year with an ESRI marketplace partnership to be announced soon.

"Our entire team is proud to collaborate with other industry-leading GovTech platforms while delivering intuitive information sharing and engagement experiences to stakeholders and the public," continued Haller.

Since its founding in 2020, Konveio has listened to its customers and continuously improved its platform so local governments can better present information and facilitate feedback across the entire lifecycle of their plans and policies. Utilizing Konveio, local governments can facilitate quality feedback on drafted plans or policies, mirror in-person engagement activities online, or bring adopted plans to life as interactive plans.

With the addition of AI-assisted analysis and reporting workflows to its platform last year, Konveio is poised in 2024 to change the amount of work required to make optimal use of qualitative feedback at scale.

Haller concluded with, "It is a privilege to work side-by-side with our clients to build solutions to their unique challenges, and we are excited by our roadmap for 2024. We are honored that Government Technology has selected us for this prestigious list among peers who drive meaningful innovation in the public sector."

For more information about GovTech 100, and to see organizations recognized visit govtech.com/100. More about Konveio's platform, team, and clients can be found at konveio.com.

About Konveio:

Since its inception in 2020, Konveio has helped community leaders get buy-in from internal and external stakeholders to drive projects from kick-off through revision, approval, and implementation. We are a trusted partner to over 100 local government clients across three continents. Konveio's document engagement platform builds upon the most commonly used content formats, such as PDF documents, to support the engagement activities planners use throughout their work. Our founder, Chris Haller, has been a civic tech pioneer since the early 2000s, and our software has supported public information efforts across the United States, Canada, the U.K., and Australia, from major metropolitan areas to local neighborhoods, higher education, special districts, and nonprofits.

