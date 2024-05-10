Kooler Garage Doors Celebrates Pascual Ramos as Grand Junction's First Master Technician Certified by IDEA

"Pascual's achievement is not just a milestone for his career but a significant enhancement to the services we provide to the community," said Matt Kuehlhorn, Owner of Kooler Garage Doors. Post this

"Pascual's achievement is not just a milestone for his career but a significant enhancement to the services we provide to the community," said Matt Kuehlhorn, Owner of Kooler Garage Doors. "His dedication to his craft and commitment to excellence is what Kooler Garage Doors stands for. Having the only IDEA-certified Master Technician in Grand Junction is a testament to our commitment to quality and unparalleled service."

Ramos's certification comes after several years of intensive training and hands-on experience in the field, demonstrating his expertise across various areas of garage door installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting. This recognition by IDEA assures customers that Kooler Garage Doors upholds the highest standards in technical skill and customer service.

Kooler Garage Doors invites the community to join in celebrating this outstanding achievement. Ramos's advancement also underscores Kooler's continuous commitment to the professional development of its team, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about Kooler Garage Doors and the services offered, visit www.koolergaragedoors.com/grand-junction/.

About Kooler Garage Doors

Kooler Garage Doors is part of the Kooler Brand, aiming to provide a white-glove service experience to homeowners and builders throughout Colorado. With a mission to build stronger communities, Kooler adds value, security, and joy to customers one relationship at a time. The company is known for its integrity, dedication to detail, and a robust approach to customer service.

