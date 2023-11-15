KoolSpan Earns FIPS 140-2 Certification From The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for Deployments in U.S. Federal Government and Regulated Industries

KoolSpan is excited to attain FIPS 140-2 certification for the core cryptographic module used in our software solutions. We have enhanced the confidentiality and integrity of our clients' intellectual property while providing our customers with the peace of mind they expect from our solutions. Post this

The FIPS 140-2 validation was garnered via SafeLogic, a cryptography solution specialist offering FIPS 140 Validation-as-a-Service. The partnership with SafeLogic streamlined the process of attaining FIPS 140 validation from years down to just a few weeks. KoolSpan achieved accelerated certification by taking advantage of one of SafeLogic's FIPS 140 validated CryptoComply modules along with the company's RapidCert program. As part of RapidCert, SafeLogic first worked with an accredited lab and then NIST's Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), operated by the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), a branch of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE). That effort culminated in the issuance of CMVP FIPS certificate #4560 to KoolSpan.

"We are delighted to help KoolSpan achieve this momentous milestone. SafeLogic believes that strong cryptography is essential to providing privacy and trust in today's digital world", said Evgeny Gervis, SafeLogic CEO.

Additionally, the certification allows KoolSpan the capability to extend its encrypted communications "Dome," TrustCall, to partners. One such partner, Kokomo24/7®, is leveraging KoolSpan to fortify its customers' instant communications environments. Kokomo24/7® develops a modular software platform that Fortune 1000 companies and leading public-sector institutions like the Los Angeles Unified School District use to manage health, safety, and operational efficiency.

TrustCall establishes an impenetrable "Dome of Protection" for secure, private interactions without reliance on the public internet. This military-grade security platform boasts patented, best-in-class end-to-end encryption, guaranteeing absolute confidentiality for sensitive data communication, encompassing individual and group calls, messaging, and conferencing. This unique combination of technology ensures that organizations can communicate and collaborate with the utmost privacy and security in an increasingly interconnected world.

FIPS 140-2 certification now qualifies KoolSpan's enterprise security and compliance product for procurement by U.S. government federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, and opens doors to governments around the world and regulated industries such as utilities, finance, and healthcare. These sectors present significant growth opportunities for KoolSpan and its partners who leverage TrustCall for their client deployments.

There are many solutions that claim to encrypt conversations but few are actually encrypted end-to-end, over-the-wire, using FIPS 140-2 cryptographic libraries. Fewer still are those solutions that are based on-premise. KoolSpan's TrustCall is the only one that can also operate behind firewalls, which allows governments and enterprises to communicate without any risk of being listened to.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of secure mobile communication solutions that enable businesses and organizations to communicate securely and privately on mobile devices. The company's solutions are built to meet the strictest security standards and are trusted by some of the world's largest organizations. KoolSpan is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices in Europe and Asia, and owns 42 patents issued in the U.S. and globally. For more information about Koolspan, visit koolspan.com.

About SafeLogic

SafeLogic provides cryptography solutions that enable privacy and trust in an ever-changing digital world. The company's FIPS 140 Validation-as-a-Service expedites and simplifies achieving and maintaining NIST certification for cryptography modules incorporated into products being sold to federal, state, and local government agencies, the Department of Defense, DoD suppliers, and regulated industries. With its ability to obtain FIPS 140 certificates in two months versus the two-plus years normally required, SafeLogic's customer base includes many of the top technology companies in the world. For more information about SafeLogic, visit safelogic.com.

Alessandro Ossoli, KoolSpan, 1 240-880-4400

