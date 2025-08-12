Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Secures Spot on Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Kooner FMS experienced a 599% rise in revenue from 2021 to 2024, which ranks the company as the 5th fastest-growing company in Greater Sacramento and the 24th fastest-growing 'Logistics & Transportation' company in the US. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, tariff uncertainty, the rising costs of supplies, and difficult hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was 169%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 536,086 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"It's a true privilege to be named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, among such an inspiring group of innovating and industry leading companies," said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. "This recognition reflects not just growth in numbers, but the strength of our culture, our partnerships, and our relentless focus on keeping our customers moving, all while transforming the fleet management industry from the ground up. We're proud of how far we've come and even more excited about where we're headed.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American coverage map, serving hundreds of logistics, transportation and Fortune 500 companies across 26 states and in Canada. The company has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020, with plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees over the next year.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation businesses of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

Kevin Satz

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

