Koop Debuts Free "Universal Basic Compliance" to Bring AI-Powered Trust Management to Millions of SMBs

Compliance Discovery and Guidance

Customized compliance program recommendations

Free contract requirements analysis to uncover hidden obligations

Essential Compliance Infrastructure

Regulatory Intelligence database to unblock go-to-market and sales teams

Free SOC 2 controls library to kick start the most popular framework in the U.S.

Free Trust Center to showcase compliance posture to customers

Cyber Coverage and Expert Support

Universal Cyber Protection insurance coverage with a $100,000 limit creditable toward future compliance subscriptions

Free risk management consultation with Koop's in-house experts

Together, these features make Koop the fastest way to stand up a compliance program, replacing uncertainty with clarity and control.

Historically, compliance has been dominated by opaque, paywalled platforms that have made compliance costly and inaccessible for smaller companies. With Universal Basic Compliance, Koop removes those barriers, giving every business an essential right to build trust and win customers on day one.

"Legacy compliance vendors built walls around trust. We're tearing them down," said Sergey Litvinenko, Co-Founder & CEO of Koop. "Every business in every vertical deserves a fair shot at compliance, not just those with budgets for complex software and expensive consultants. Universal Basic Compliance gives companies real tools, instantly, at zero cost."

Compliance matters have surged alongside AI adoption. Today, companies have to grapple with new AI-related regulations, privacy mandates, and expectations for transparency — yet most SMBs lack the budget or expertise to keep up. UBC ensures every business can participate in the AI economy responsibly and align their AI practices with evolving standards like SOC 2, ISO 42001, and NIST AI RMF.

Koop is now the only compliance platform that allows customers to experience the value of its platform before committing resources — an unprecedented move in an industry that has relied on gated access, multi-year contracts, and misleading marketing practices.

Early UBC adopters rave about the program's benefits:

"Without Koop, compliance was a nightmare. Their UBC program was a lifesaver. I could not recommend working with Koop enough," said Ryan Eppley, Co-Founder & CEO at Root Access.

"We were tired of the black box approach to compliance. With Koop's Universal Basic Compliance, we could see exactly what mattered, what was missing, and how to fix it — all before spending anything," said Ruslan Azimov, Senior Project Manager at Rx2Go, an early UBC participant.

Universal Basic Compliance redefines what accessibility means in GRC, proving that trust shouldn't be gated behind paywalls, but built openly, collaboratively, and intelligently.

About Koop

Koop is the AI-powered compliance infrastructure platform helping technology companies meet regulatory requirements, accelerate enterprise sales, and reduce risk. By combining compliance automation, regulatory intelligence, and insurance coverage into a single platform, Koop enables startups and scaleups to build trust faster while staying ahead of evolving regulatory obligations.

