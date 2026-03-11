Koop Launches Free SOC 2 Controls Library and Cyber Liability Insurance Credit to Help Startups Build Trust Faster

By combining free SOC 2 controls with cyber liability protection, we're making it easier for startups to build trust with customers while strengthening their risk posture. Post this

SOC 2 has become the most commonly requested security assurance framework in the United States, yet many startups struggle to get started due to the complexity and cost of building a compliant control environment.

Koop's free SOC 2 controls library provides organizations with a structured set of controls aligned to the SOC 2 framework, giving teams a clear starting point for implementing security, access management, monitoring, and data protection practices expected by enterprise customers.

In addition to the controls library, Koop is introducing Universal Cyber Protection, a cyber liability insurance credit of up to $100,000 that can be applied toward qualifying Koop compliance subscriptions.

With this launch, organizations can:

Access a complete SOC 2 controls framework at no cost

Implement security and compliance practices expected by enterprise buyers

Receive up to $100,000 in cyber liability insurance coverage creditable toward Koop compliance services

Combine compliance infrastructure and insurance protection in a single platform

For many startups, compliance and insurance are two sides of the same risk management challenge. Koop's integrated approach allows companies to address both simultaneously.

"Companies shouldn't have to choose between becoming compliant and protecting themselves from cyber risk," said Koop Founder and CEO Sergey Litvinenko. "By combining free SOC 2 controls with cyber liability protection, we're making it easier for startups to build trust with customers while strengthening their risk posture."

The SOC 2 controls library and cyber liability insurance credit are available today through Koop's Universal Basic Compliance platform.

Organizations can learn more at koop.ai.

About Koop

Koop is the AI-powered compliance infrastructure platform helping technology companies meet regulatory requirements, accelerate enterprise sales, and reduce risk. By combining compliance automation, regulatory intelligence, and insurance coverage into a single platform, Koop enables startups and scaleups to build trust faster while staying ahead of evolving regulatory obligations.

Media Contact

Sam Colt, Koop, 1 404-906-1650, [email protected], www.koop.ai

SOURCE Koop