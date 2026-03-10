Koop Launches Regulatory Intelligence Database to Unblock Go-to-Market Teams Navigating Compliance Requirements

The Regulatory Intelligence Database gives teams the context they need to anticipate requirements earlier, so compliance stops being a sales blocker and becomes a growth enabler. Post this

For many startups and scaleups, regulatory requirements surface unexpectedly during procurement reviews, enterprise security questionnaires, or expansion into new markets. Without clear visibility into which regulations apply, sales cycles stall and teams struggle to prepare the documentation customers expect.

Koop's Regulatory Intelligence Database solves this problem by providing a structured, searchable view of the regulations that matter most to technology companies.

With the Regulatory Intelligence Database, organizations can:

Discover applicable regulations based on their industry and geographic footprint

Filter regulations by category, jurisdiction, and enforcement risk

Identify penalties and compliance exposure associated with specific rules

Bookmark and track relevant regulations as their compliance programs mature

By combining regulatory discovery with Koop's compliance automation platform, companies can more easily translate regulatory requirements into the policies, controls, and documentation needed to close deals.

"Founders and revenue teams are constantly running into regulatory requirements they didn't know existed until a customer asked about them," said Koop Founder and CEO Sergey Litvinenko. "The Regulatory Intelligence Database gives teams the context they need to anticipate those requirements earlier, so compliance stops being a sales blocker and becomes a growth enabler."

The Regulatory Intelligence Database is available today as part of Koop's Universal Basic Compliance platform, alongside tools including contract requirements analysis, a SOC 2 controls library, and a Trust Center for sharing compliance posture with customers.

Organizations can explore the Regulatory Intelligence Database for free at koop.ai.

About Koop

Koop is the AI-powered compliance infrastructure platform helping technology companies meet regulatory requirements, accelerate enterprise sales, and reduce risk. By combining compliance automation, regulatory intelligence, and insurance coverage into a single platform, Koop enables startups and scaleups to build trust faster while staying ahead of evolving regulatory obligations.

Media Contact

Sam Colt, Koop, 1 404-906-1650, [email protected], Koop.ai

SOURCE Koop