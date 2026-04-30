Koopers Whiskey Debuts 10-Year Rye with Extended Buffalo Trace Barrel Finishing, Highlighting Impact of Texas Climate on Aging

This whiskey tells our story. It starts with our roots at Koval Distillery, where we trained as distillers and were given our start by accessing unaged distillate. Along the way, we fell in love with the art of aging, blending, and maturation—and that ultimately came to define who we are. Post this

"This whiskey tells our story better than anything we've released," said Koopers Whiskey Master Blender Troy Kooper. "It starts with our roots at Koval Distillery in Chicago, where Michelle and I trained as distillers under Dr. Robert Birnecker. Koval gave us our start by allowing us access to unaged distillate while we were building our plans. But along the way, we fell in love with the art of aging, blending, and maturation—and that ultimately came to define who we are."

Distilled in Illinois at Koval Distillery using a 100% rye mash bill, the whiskey was brought to Texas, where it underwent a full decade of maturation. After its initial ageing period, the whiskey was transferred into a previously used 7-year-old Buffalo Trace bourbon barrel, allowing the whiskey to develop extraordinary depth under the influence of the Texas climate for nine years. The extended finishing period created a unique balance between the bold rye's natural spice and the richer, sweeter, rounder characteristics associated with mature bourbon influence.

This release not only showcases Koopers Whiskey's commitment to creative maturation but also pays tribute to the foundational relationships and decisions that shaped the brand. By combining original Koval distillate with extended finishing in a Buffalo Trace barrel, the whiskey offers a rare intersection of origin, craft, and innovation.

Koopers 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Buffalo Trace Barrel

Mash Bill: 100% Rye

Age: 10 Years Old

Finish: 7-Year-Old Used Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrel (9 years)

Proof: 100 (50% ABV)

Volume: 375ml

State of Distillation: Illinois

Price: $50 per bottle

Availability: Extremely limited

On the nose, the whiskey opens with bold rye spice layered with baked rye bread, vanilla bean, orange peel, and oak. The palate delivers a rich and complex profile featuring dark caramel, toffee, black pepper, cherry, and tobacco leaf, underscored by the intensity of aging in the Texas heat. The finish is long and warming, with lingering notes of toasted coconut, dark chocolate, and pipe tobacco.

Due to significant evaporation during a decade of Texas aging, the release is offered in 375ml bottles to maximize availability while preserving the integrity of this rare stock.

Availability

Koopers 10-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Buffalo Trace Barrel will be available exclusively at the Koopers Whiskey Texas Tasting Room in Ledbetter, Texas, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on May 9, 2026. Bottles are priced at $50 (375ml), and availability is extremely limited.

For more information, please visit Koopers Whiskey's official website, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koopers Whiskey:

Koopers Whiskey is a family-owned Texas whiskey brand rooted in time-honored, old-world blending traditions. Founded by Troy Kooper and Michelle Kooper, the company crafts boutique Texas Bourbons and Ryes that reflect both the spirit of Texas and a commitment to quality without pretense. Each Koopers expression showcases a dedication to flavor, maturity, and complexity, allowing the whiskey itself to take center stage. Focused on maturation, blending, finishing, and exceptional craftsmanship, Koopers Whiskey creates distinctive, high-quality spirits designed to bring people together. The result is an elevated tasting experience that consistently delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Visit the Koopers Whiskey tasting room at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945, or shop online at https://www.KoopersWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/?

SOURCE Koopers Whiskey