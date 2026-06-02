Koopers Whiskey Debuts Father's Office Cigar Blend Bourbon, Combining Brazilian Amburana and Japanese Mizunara Finishes

Father's Office, like a cigar, is made for sharing. It's about slowing down, spending meaningful time with someone who matters to you, and appreciating the evolving layers of flavor through deep conversation. Post this

Father's Office Cigar Blend Straight Bourbon was aged for eight years in new, charred American white oak barrels, including six years in the Texas climate. The finishing process incorporates Brazilian Amburana oak staves for seven weeks and Japanese Mizunara oak staves for twelve weeks. Brazilian Amburana imparts cinnamon, baking spice, and dessert notes, and Japanese Mizunara oak adds delicate spice, sandalwood, and exotic oak character. Together, these elements create a harmonious blend of aromatics, bold spice, warm sweetness, and full-bodied oak structure for a memorable sipping experience suited for slow pours and late-night conversations.

The nose opens with inviting aromas of cinnamon sugar, vanilla custard, sandalwood, orange peel, and cigar-box oak. The palate delivers a harmonious blend of caramel, toffee, cinnamon toast, peppery rye spice, incense, and oak. The finish is long and warming with lingering notes of toasted coconut, dark chocolate, and pipe tobacco.

"Father's Office, like a cigar, is made for sharing," says Troy Kooper, Master Blender at Koopers Whiskey. "It's about slowing down, spending meaningful time with someone who matters to you, and appreciating the evolving layers of flavor through deep conversation. Amburana and Mizunara gave us tools to add spice, warmth, and complexity without overpowering the bourbon itself."

The label artwork on Koopers' limited-edition Father's Office Cigar Blend Bourbon features a rugged cowboy locked in a fierce encounter with a mountain lion, symbolizing strength and perseverance that perfectly mirror the bourbon's bold character and untamed spirit.

Koopers Father's Office Cigar Blend Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished With Amburana and Mizunara Oak Staves

Mash Bill: 75% Corn, 21% Rye, 4% Barley

Age: 8 Years Old

Finish: Brazilian Amburana Oak Staves (7 weeks) and Japanese Mizunara Oak Staves (12 weeks)

Proof: 114 (57% ABV)

Release: Limited Edition, two barrels total (378 bottles)

Price: $83.99 per 750ml bottle

Availability

Father's Office Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Amburana and Mizunara is a two-barrel limited-release yielding just 378 bottles (750 ml). It will be available for purchase beginning at 11:00 am on June 13 at the Koopers Whiskey Texas Tasting Room located at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945. It is also available for purchase online with pre-sale orders starting on June 2. This release is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, please visit Koopers Whiskey's official website, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koopers Whiskey:

Koopers Whiskey is a family-owned Texas whiskey brand rooted in time-honored, old-world blending traditions. Founded by Troy Kooper and Michelle Kooper, the company crafts boutique Texas Bourbons and Ryes that reflect both the spirit of Texas and a commitment to quality without pretense. Each Koopers expression showcases a dedication to flavor, maturity, and complexity, allowing the whiskey itself to take center stage. Focused on maturation, blending, finishing, and exceptional craftsmanship, Koopers Whiskey creates distinctive, high-quality spirits designed to bring people together. The result is an elevated tasting experience that consistently delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Visit the Koopers Whiskey tasting room at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945, or shop online at https://www.KoopersWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Big Thirst, Inc.