Koopers Whiskey Introduces 8-Year Barrel-Proof Texas Oak Bourbon Finished in Toasted Texas-Grown White Oak

Texas Oak Bourbon was conceived as a showcase for oak, not as an afterthought to the whiskey. Our goal was finding the point where the traditional American oak and Texas-grown oak complement rather than compete with each other. Post this

The Texas-grown white oak finishing barrels were produced by Standard Cooperage in Blanco, Texas, the state's first cooperage. The partnership gives Koopers Whiskey an opportunity to explore not only how the distinctive Texas climate shapes whiskey, but also how the influence of oak grown in Texas and coopered in Texas can contribute to its character.

"Texas Oak Bourbon was conceived as a showcase for oak, not as an afterthought to the whiskey," said Master Blender Troy Kooper. "We selected barrels of mature 8-year-old bourbon with a strong sense of identity, including a solid core of sweetness, structure, and grain character that we wanted. We transferred the bourbon into toasted Texas-grown white oak casks to amplify what was already working and to add a distinctly local voice. Our goal was finding the point where the traditional American oak and Texas-grown oak complement rather than compete with each other. The final blend is expressive but not overwhelming, assertive without becoming harsh, and unmistakably shaped by the place where it was finished.

The toasted Texas oak casks enhance the whiskey with rich aromatics, additional cinnamon spice, pecan, and a more layered, textural finish. Bottled at its natural barrel proof of 114.8, the whiskey retains its full intensity while showcasing the balance between traditional American oak and the unmistakable influence of Texas-grown wood.

Greeting the nose, Koopers' Texas Oak Bourbon opens with aromas of toasted caramel, Texas pecan, maple syrup, orange peel, and dark cherry. On the palate, flavors reminiscent of baked apple and stone fruit are layered with maple syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar. The finish is long and warming, with waves of cinnamon, toasted oak, oaky honey, and crème brûlée.

Koopers Whiskey Texas Oak Bourbon Technical Details

MASH BILL: 75% Corn, 21% Rye, 4% Malted Barley

AGE: 8 Years

PROOF: 114.8 (Barrel Proof)

FINISH: Toasted Texas-Grown White Oak

COOPERAGE: Standard Cooperage, Blanco, Texas

STATE OF DISTILLATION: Indiana

DISTILLERY: MGP Ingredients

PRICE (SRP): $70 per 750ml bottle

Texas Oak Bourbon showcases the distinctive influence of Texas-grown oak while preserving the integrity of a mature straight bourbon. Only two casks, yielding only 360 750 mL bottles of the 8-year, 114.8-proof bourbon, will be released for presale beginning August 22 for a suggested retail price of $70. Presale orders are expected to begin shipping around September 1. This exclusive release is anticipated to sell out quickly. For more information, please visit Koopers Whiskey's official website, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koopers Whiskey:

Koopers Whiskey is a family-owned Texas whiskey brand rooted in time-honored, old-world blending traditions. Founded by Troy Kooper and Michelle Kooper, the company crafts boutique Texas Bourbons and Ryes that reflect both the spirit of Texas and a commitment to quality without pretense. Each Koopers expression showcases a dedication to flavor, maturity, and complexity, allowing the whiskey itself to take center stage. Focused on maturation, blending, finishing, and exceptional craftsmanship, Koopers Whiskey creates distinctive, high-quality spirits designed to bring people together. The result is an elevated tasting experience that consistently delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Visit the Koopers Whiskey tasting room at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945, or shop online at https://www.KoopersWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Big Thirst, Inc.