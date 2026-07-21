Koopers Whiskey Makes Top-Selling Barrel Reserve Bourbon Available for Online Orders and Nationwide Shipping

Barrel Reserve is about balance and creating the most sophisticated pour in our lineup. Post this

"Barrel Reserve is about balance and creating the most sophisticated pour in our lineup," says Troy Kooper, Master Blender at Koopers Whiskey. "We begin with a 6-year-old wheated bourbon and blend it with a 4-year-old rye-forward bourbon to bring added spice, structure, and layered complexity. After blending, we let the whiskey rest for several days before bottling it at barrel proof, allowing the flavors to marry naturally. The result is a bourbon that's bold yet refined—smooth, nuanced, and beautifully balanced, never harsh or rushed."

Barrel Reserve Bourbon opens with aromas of toasted caramel, maple syrup, dark cherry, and citrus before revealing a rich palate of baked apples, cinnamon, caramel, licorice, and maple sweetness. The finish lingers with notes of crème brûlée, oak honey, cinnamon, and bright citrus. The expression is bottled at barrel proof without dilution, allowing drinkers to experience the whiskey exactly as intended.

Barrel-proof bourbons continue to rank among the fastest-selling premium whiskey styles as enthusiasts seek unfiltered expressions that showcase the whiskey exactly as it leaves the barrel.

Barrel Reserve Bourbon Technical Details

‍MASHBILL:‍ 70% Corn, 21% Wheat, 9% Malted Barley

‍PROOF: Barrel Proof

AGE: 6 and 4 Years Old

STATE OF DISTILLATION: Kentucky

DISTILLERY: Green River

Barrel Reserve Bourbon is now available through the Koopers Whiskey online store and continues to be sold in the tasting room as well for a suggested retail price of $64 per 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit Koopers Whiskey's official website, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koopers Whiskey:

Koopers Whiskey is a family-owned Texas whiskey brand rooted in time-honored, old-world blending traditions. Founded by Troy Kooper and Michelle Kooper, the company crafts boutique Texas Bourbons and Ryes that reflect both the spirit of Texas and a commitment to quality without pretense. Each Koopers expression showcases a dedication to flavor, maturity, and complexity, allowing the whiskey itself to take center stage. Focused on maturation, blending, finishing, and exceptional craftsmanship, Koopers Whiskey creates distinctive, high-quality spirits designed to bring people together. The result is an elevated tasting experience that consistently delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Visit the Koopers Whiskey tasting room at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945, or shop online at https://www.KoopersWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Koopers Whiskey