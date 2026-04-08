Koopers Whiskey Unveils Limited 7-Year Rye Finished in Cognac Casks, Continuing Its Tradition of Premium Barrel Finishing

Our Rye Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks is a conversation between traditions, bridging American whiskey with Old World influence. Rye has always had a confident edge. The finishing brings layered, expressive refinement without losing backbone. Post this

"With this Cognac finished release, we are building contrast and balance by adding a second, elegant voice to a premium whiskey," says Koopers Whiskey master blender, Troy Kooper. "The spice of the rye speaks first, then a soft, fruit-laced warmth from the French Oak, and the kiss of Cognac character finishes the sentence. It's a conversation between traditions, bridging American whiskey with Old World influence. Rye has always had a confident edge. The finishing brings layered, expressive, refinement without losing backbone."

Koopers Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks was distilled in Indiana and aged for seven years in new, charred American white oak barrels. The whiskey was then finished in hand-selected French Cognac casks in Texas for eleven weeks. The result highlights the interplay between rye's signature spice and the rounded, fruit and floral notes imparted by the Cognac barrels.

Koopers Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks

Mash Bill: 45% Corn, 51% Rye, 4% Barley

Age: 7 Years Old

Finish: Cognac casks (11 weeks)

Proof: 96 (48% ABV)

Release: Single barrel, 225 bottles total

Price: $80 per 750ml bottle

On the nose, the whiskey intrigues with earthy aromas of toffee pudding, candied apple, and sweet tobacco. The palate delivers a balance of rye spice and rounded sweetness with warm spiced vanilla and brown sugar. The finish lingers with caramelized fruit, black pepper, and subtle oak.

2026 marks the third year Koopers Whiskey has released an annual Cognac-finished rye. The brand previously released two others, one in 2024 and one in 2025. Notably, Koopers Whiskey remains one of the few Texas whiskey producers to consistently utilize Cognac casks—pioneering the approach at a time when many others focused on more traditional Port and Sherry finishes.

Each limited-edition bottle of Koopers 2026 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks features an eye-catching label that is as intriguing as the whiskey. The artwork depicts a 19th-century-style lady riding a jaguar as it jumps through a ring of fire. This bold, otherworldly, dream-like design blends high-octane energy with sophisticated artistry, making a fun conversation piece for any home bar.

Availability

Only 225 bottles of Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks ($80 each) will be available for purchase beginning at 11:00 am on April 11, exclusively at the Koopers Whiskey Texas Tasting Room located at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945. The release is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, please visit Koopers Whiskey's official website, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koopers Whiskey:

Koopers Whiskey is a family-owned Texas whiskey brand rooted in time-honored, old-world blending traditions. Founded by Troy Kooper and Michelle Kooper, the company crafts boutique Texas Bourbons and Ryes that reflect both the spirit of Texas and a commitment to quality without pretense. Each Koopers expression showcases a dedication to flavor, maturity, and complexity, allowing the whiskey itself to take center stage. Focused on maturation, blending, finishing, and exceptional craftsmanship, Koopers Whiskey creates distinctive, high-quality spirits designed to bring people together. The result is an elevated tasting experience that consistently delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Visit the Koopers Whiskey tasting room at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945, or shop online at https://www.KoopersWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Koopers Whiskey