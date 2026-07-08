Koopers Whiskey Unveils New Look for Award-Winning Sweetheart of Rodeo Bourbon

As Koopers Whiskey continues to grow, we want our flagship bourbon to stand out on the shelf as confidently as it performs in the glass. Post this

Inspired by the trailblazing women of Texas and the American West, Koopers' Sweetheart of Rodeo Bourbon celebrates the courage, determination, and adventurous spirit that defined the frontier.

The redesigned label introduces a vibrant contemporary illustration that is tightly cropped, focusing from just beneath the eyes through the chest, emphasizing expression, strength, and presence while creating a sense of intrigue through partial facial framing. The result is a more striking and contemporary visual identity that reinforces themes of resilience and Western heritage.

The redesign was created by Koopers Whiskey co-founder, master blender, and creative director Troy Kooper, an award-winning designer whose previous work for global brands including Nike, Netflix, HP, Hyundai, Comcast, the NBA, and Microsoft earned prestigious honors, including The Cannes Lions Awards, D&AD Yellow Pencils, Webby Awards, The One Show Awards, Clio Awards, and more. As co-founder of Koopers Whiskey, Troy brings that same passion for storytelling and craftsmanship to every bottle, personally designing each label to reflect the brand's commitment to quality, authenticity, and timeless character.

"As Koopers Whiskey continues to grow, we want our flagship bourbon to stand out on the shelf as confidently as it performs in the glass," says Troy Kooper, master blender and co-founder of Koopers Whiskey. The redesign honors the original spirit of Sweetheart of Rodeo Bourbon, while giving it a stronger visual identity for the next chapter of the brand."

In today's increasingly competitive whiskey aisle, label design plays an important role in attracting first-time buyers while reinforcing brand recognition among returning customers. The refreshed identity strengthens shelf presence, improves recognition across accounts, and unifies the Koopers Whiskey portfolio while positioning Sweetheart of Rodeo Bourbon for continued growth.

The new packaging will roll out at retailers, restaurants, and bars in the coming weeks as existing inventory sells through. Sweetheart of Rodeo Bourbon is also available at the Koopers Whiskey Texas Tasting Room in Ledbetter, Texas, and online via the Koopers Whiskey website for direct shipping, with a suggested retail price of $47 per 750 ml bottle.

Sweetheart of Rodeo Bourbon continues to be crafted according to the same standards and recipe that have earned accolades and driven strong sales across multiple markets.

For more information, please visit Koopers Whiskey's official website, sign up for the newsletter, or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.

About Koopers Whiskey:

Koopers Whiskey is a family-owned Texas whiskey brand rooted in time-honored, old-world blending traditions. Founded by Troy Kooper and Michelle Kooper, the company crafts boutique Texas Bourbons and Ryes that reflect both the spirit of Texas and a commitment to quality without pretense. Each Koopers expression showcases a dedication to flavor, maturity, and complexity, allowing the whiskey itself to take center stage. Focused on maturation, blending, finishing, and exceptional craftsmanship, Koopers Whiskey creates distinctive, high-quality spirits designed to bring people together. The result is an elevated tasting experience that consistently delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Visit the Koopers Whiskey tasting room at 100 West U.S. 290, Ledbetter, TX 78945, or shop online at https://www.KoopersWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst, Inc., 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

SOURCE Koopers Whiskey