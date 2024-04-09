Koopman Lumber Adds New Location in Pembroke, Massachusetts

"The Pembroke location will serve as a key location for Koopman Lumber as we expand into the South Shore to better support builders, contractors and homeowners on the coast." -- Dirk Koopman, CEO of Koopman Lumber Post this

"Pembroke is an important region to both Koopman and Massachusetts as a whole," said Dirk Koopman, CEO of Koopman Lumber. "With its picturesque landscape and vibrant population, Pembroke is poised to continue its steady growth and we're thrilled to support and grow alongside them. The Pembroke location will serve as a key location for KLC as we expand into the South Shore to better support builders, contractors and homeowners on the coast. The location was what first attracted us to Sampson but once we had a few meetings, the culture was so in line with Koopman's we knew it was a winning move."

With this latest location, Koopman Lumber has expanded its presence to 13 facilities, including two distribution centers focused on builders and contractors delivering across Massachusetts.

Since 1939, Koopman Lumber has been a premier provider of building materials. What sets us apart is not just our extensive product range, which spans from engineered lumber to nails and screws, but our commitment to building lasting relationships with our customers. Serving both contractors and homeowners, our network of stores and tenured team members ensures comprehensive support from project planning to on-site execution. With state-of-the-art distribution centers and specialized services like kitchen design consultations and mobile showrooms, we deliver unparalleled convenience and expertise. Whether it's a simple DIY project or complex construction endeavor, Koopman Lumber is dedicated to being your trusted resource every step of the way.

John Reardon, Koopman Lumber, 862-222-7439, [email protected], https://koopmanlumber.com/

