Kora Brew House & Wine Bar in Bryan, Ohio, Celebrates Five Years of Success with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Kora Brew House & Wine Bar, an independent coffee shop and wine bar in Bryan, Ohio, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Owners Teresa and Kevin Maynard credit their success, in part, to support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster and coffee business consultant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kora Brew House & Wine Bar recently celebrated its fifth year of serving exceptional specialty coffee, wine, spirits and cuisine in Bryan, Ohio. The coffee and wine bar at 120 South Lynn Street offers a unique setting to start or end the day.

Bryan natives Teresa and Kevin Maynard, who share a love for music, travel, and delicious food, returned to their hometown to create Kora Brew House. Located in the former Schuck Jewelers building on Courthouse Square, Kora Brew House features cozy indoor seating, a charming garden, and quaint café tables that offer a stunning view of Williams County's majestic courthouse.

"Five years ago, we began with a vision to share our love for premium coffee, world-class wines, regional microbrews, top-notch spirits and delectable foods with our patrons," said Teresa Maynard.

But entrepreneurial visions need a concrete plan backed by experience to come to life. To learn how to open the coffee shop aspect of the business, the couple turned to award-winning Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program offers budding entrepreneurs hands-on support to open, run and grow independent coffee houses.

The program grew from a book by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. Now in its second printing, Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee lays out a road map for independent coffee shop success.

Today, the roaster's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team works with over 400 independent coffee businesses in 30 states.

"Guidance from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea empowered us to transform our dream into a successful venture," Teresa said. "When we decided to open Kora Brew House, we knew it was more than just serving great coffee. It was about creating an experience, a place for the community.

"The 7 Steps to Success program offered the guidance we needed, teaching us how to consistently deliver that experience while navigating the challenging terrain of the specialty coffee industry. Not being alone in this is so important!"

The 7 Steps program provides expert guidance throughout the entrepreneurship journey, including understanding the target market, creating a solid coffee shop business plan, calculating startup costs, selecting a suitable location, marketing the shop and more.

"Crimson Cup continues to be a vital support system for us," Teresa said. "They're truly a partner in our growth, which shows their commitment to fostering success among coffee entrepreneurs."

With the invaluable insights gained from the program, the Maynards have maintained a keen focus on the core of their business – high-quality ingredients and a unique ambiance. This steadfast focus has set Kora Brew House apart in a competitive market.

"Being innovative while being consistent, reasonably priced and reliable – that's our key to success," Maynard said. "Crimson Cup has provided us with a consistent product and a tremendous support system, keeping us abreast of trending drinks, managing price increases, and offering invaluable training for our staff."

Kora Brew House has gained a reputation for serving the best coffee in town, as many customers prefer their Crimson Cup roasts over those from corporate chain coffee shops. The shop's creativity shines through in its spirited concoctions, such as its acclaimed espresso martini, which uses coffee and coffee syrups to surprise and delight patrons.

Reflecting on the first five years, Teresa said, "The best part of owning Kora Brew House is mentoring and teaching others to chase their dreams. If you're thinking about owning a coffee shop, my advice is to give it your all. Stay involved, especially for the first three to five years. Your vision will thrive when you are there nurturing it."

"If you're thinking about opening a coffee shop of your own, please talk to Crimson Cup. Read the 7 Steps book and take to heart all the tools and resources they give you on the front end," she added. "The support is amazing, and you truly feel like you are a part of their family."

"They are there for all questions and in the beginning, you will need that. And with Crimson Cup, you don't have to worry about the quality of the product at all! So why choose anyone else?"

Kevin and Teresa Maynard invite coffee and wine lovers in Williams County and beyond to visit Kora Brew House & Wine Bar.

"Wake up with an espresso-based drink or premium coffee, handcrafted pastries or croissants," Teresa said. "Stay, relax and enjoy our ambiance or take your items for a splendid breakfast on the go. Small plates are also available for brunch, lunch and throughout the day."

"To end your day, you can wind down with our fantastic selection of wines, craft beer, Scotch, bourbon and whiskey. Our expert staff will help you pair your selection with the perfect accompaniment from our menu, like a gourmet flatbread pizza, a hummus platter or homemade cheesecake.

"You're also invited to expand your knowledge and palate at a tasting event, try your hand at one of our creative classes, or sit back and take in the tunes when we welcome the best in local musical talent to our stage," she concluded.

Kora Brew House & Wine Bar is open seven days a week at 120 South Lynn Street in Bryan, Ohio.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2023 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 400 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

